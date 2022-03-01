COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The City of Columbia's former sustainability manager plans to join ABC 17 News This Morning on Tuesday to talk about her plans if elected as mayor.

Watch the live interview with Barbara Buffaloe at 6 a.m. here.

According to Buffaloe's campaign website , the candidate is advocating for investment in resilient infrastructure, a 24-hour homeless resource shelter, a better system for recycling and trash pickup, and police reform, such as crisis intervention training and the creation of a behavioral crisis center.

David Seamon, mayoral candidate and current member of the Columbia Board of Education, talked with ABC 17 News about his vision on Monday. You can watch the full with Seamon interview here.

The other three candidates who have filed to run for mayor of Columbia plan to join ABC 17 News This Morning throughout the rest of the week:

Wednesday: Randy Minchew

Thursday: Maria Oropallo

Friday: Tanya Heath

The deadline to register to vote in the April election is next Wednesday, March 9.

The post WATCH LIVE: Barbara Buffaloe talks vision for Columbia if elected as mayor appeared first on ABC17NEWS .