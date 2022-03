Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are taking part in the NFL Combine, and the wide receivers are turning some heads with their first turn at the 40-yard dash in Indianapolis. With his first run, Olave turned in a blistering 4.26 (unofficial) in the 40-yard dash. To this point, that is the second-fastest time among wide receivers at the combine. Tyquan Thornton of Baylor ran a 4.21 (unofficial).

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO