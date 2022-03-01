ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

10 New Documentaries to Watch in March 2022

By Layla Ilchi
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATaqA_0eS8E6Sn00

Click here to read the full article.

This month, several streaming services will be releasing new documentaries and docuseries on an array of celebrities and notable figures.

On Disney+, Grammy-nominated musician Olivia Rodrigo is releasing a documentary that gives her fans insight into how she created her hit debut album, “Sour.” HBO Max is also releasing two documentaries on celebrities, one focusing on writer, producer and comedian Larry David and his many successful projects, and another focusing on actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood, who is lobbying to pass a bill extending the statute of limitations for domestic violence cases in California.

More from WWD

Netflix is releasing “The Andy Warhol Diaries,” which tells the remarkable life story of the artist through his posthumously published diaries.

Here, WWD rounds up 10 new documentaries and docuseries to watch in March 2022. Read on for more.

“The Larry David Story”
Stream on HBO Max on March 1

The two-part documentary focuses on writer, producer and comedian Larry David and gives insight into his personal and professional lives, detailing his childhood in Brooklyn and discussing some of his hit projects, like “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

“Worst Roommate Ever”
Stream on Netflix on March 1

The five-part docuseries highlights four unsettling real-life stories of roommates whose malicious and sometimes violent intentions come out over time.

“Gaming Wall Street”
Stream on HBO Max on March 3

The two-part documentary tells the story of the infamous GameStop stock drama of 2021 where “a group of armchair investors and online vigilantes ultimately helped expose the dark underbelly of Wall Street.” The documentary is narrated by actor Kieran Culkin.

“Lucy and Desi”
Stream on Amazon Prime Video on March 4

The documentary film from Amy Poehler tells the story of Lucille Ball and her relationship with Desi Arnaz during their beloved sitcom “I Love Lucy,” as well as the comedian’s impact on Hollywood.

“Dear…”
Stream on Apple TV + on March 4

Season two of the docuseries continues to take a cinematic approach to tell the biographies of iconic figures in society by “using letters written by those whose lives have been changed through their work.” Prominent figures that will appear in the new season include Jane Fonda, Viola Davis, Malala Yousafzai, Billy Porter, Sandra Oh and others.

“The Andy Warhol Diaries”
Stream on Netflix on March 9

The six-part docuseries tells the remarkable life of Andy Warhol through the artist’s own posthumously published diaries. The series starts with his childhood in Pittsburgh and chronicles his vast career that included his work as a director, publisher, TV producer and many other titles.

“Phoenix Rising”
Stream on HBO Max on March 15

Actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood tells her story of domestic violence and how she is pursuing justice and reclaiming her story. The two-part documentary shows Wood lobbying for the passage of The Phoenix Act, which is a legislation that extends the statute of limitations for domestic violence cases in California.

“Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.”
Stream on Netflix on March 16

The docuseries tells the story of celebrity restauranteur Sarma Melngailis, who went from being the “queen of vegan cuisine” to becoming a fugitive when she ran away with a man who conned her out of her fortune by convincing her he could expand her food empire.

“More Than Robots”
Stream on Disney+ on March 18

The documentary follows four teams of teenagers from around the world who compete in the 2020 First Robotics Competition. The film shows the teams creating their unique designs and overcoming the challenges they face as they get ready for competition.

“Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U”
Stream on Disney+ on March 25

Grammy-nominated musician Olivia Rodrigo gives fans an inside look at her life while she drives from Salt Lake City — where she started writing her hit debut album “Sour” — to Los Angeles. In the documentary, she offers insight into the experiences and feelings that went into the songs in the album.

READ MORE HERE:

20 New TV Shows to Watch in March 2022

A Closer Look at Lily James and Sebastian Stan’s Transformation in ‘Pam & Tommy’

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season Four Looks to Transitional 1960s Fashion

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 awards season got off to yet another unusual start, with much of the early awards schedule being thrown off course due to the Omicron variant’s force in January. Usually in late January, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, now in its 28th year, were held Sunday in Los Angeles and marked a return to the red carpet for many of this year’s biggest stars in both film and television, including Lady Gaga, for “House of Gucci,” Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos,” Jennifer Aniston for “The Morning Show” and more. And, of course,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Nicki Minaj Fronts Marc Jacobs’ Latest Spring 2022 Heaven Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Marc Jacobs has tapped Nicki Minaj to lead its latest spring Heaven campaign. Shot by Harley Weir, the campaign, which was released Thursday, synthesizes arts, television, film and fashion of the past and present, navigating viewers through the punk playgrounds of adolescence, teenage rebellion and through the psychedelic daydreams of youth.More from WWDMarc Jacobs RTW Fall 2021Photos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 Campaign17 of Tracee Ellis Ross' Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks The campaign also stars Sky Ferreira, Yung Lean, Steve Lacy, Paloma Elsesser and Mena Suvari. Images from the shoot exude an essence of teen angst...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Estée Lauder’s John Demsey Apologizes for ‘Racist Meme’

Click here to read the full article. John Demsey has posted a public apology to his Instagram account several days after being suspended from his job at the Estée Lauder Cos. Demsey was suspended after he posted a meme to Instagram that contained a racial slur and a joke about COVID-19. On Friday, he posted an apology to Instagram that read:More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewBeauty's Female Power Duos “I am terribly sorry and deeply ashamed that I hurt so many people when I made the horrible mistake of carelessly reposting a racist meme without reading it...
BUSINESS
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In White Shorts & Floral Top In ‘Murder Mystery 2’ BTS Pic With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her pal Adam Sandler in a gorgeous beach photo on the set of the sequel to their hit Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery.’. Netflix’s best murder detectives are back at it. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Adam Sandler, 55, celebrated filming Murder Mystery 2 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage to Instagram from the gorgeous Oahu, Hawaii set. The actors and real-life friends posed in front of the picture-perfect ocean backdrop for an epic snapshot. The Friends alum rocked a floral top, white shorts and sunglasses, while the Happy Gilmore star, who lovingly wrapped his hand around Jennifer, wore a pink collard shirt, gray shorts, and sunglasses.
MOVIES
TechRadar

These are the 10 biggest movies on Netflix right now

In no small part thanks to the success of Squid Game, Netflix announced in November 2021 that it would be publishing a weekly list detailing its most popular movies over a seven-day period. Ranking titles based on weekly hours viewed – i.e. the total number of hours subscribers around the...
TV SHOWS
NYLON

Everything Coming to Netflix March 2022

Right now, Netflix is riding high off our current obsession with scam artists, as The Tinder Swindler tops the streaming service’s global film charts and Shonda Rhimes’ Anna Delvey miniseries Inventing Anna does the same for television. It’s been a strong start to 2022 at La Casa de Ted Sarandos, and from the looks of it, the streamer has no intentions of slowing down. With just one glance at the list for new content coming in March, it’s clear Netflix has plenty for everyone to get excited about.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Suddenly Removing Major ABC Show

Netflix is removing a key ABC title from its collection. After streaming on Netflix throughout most of its existence, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is leaving the service. Per Netflix's official landing page for the series, the show's "last chance to watch" date is Feb. 28, meaning it will leave on March 1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is based on the law enforcement agency created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, seems to be a casualty of Disney reclaiming the streaming licenses for numerous properties, including several Marvel titles.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Larry David
Person
Kieran Culkin
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Malala Yousafzai
Person
Desi Arnaz
SheKnows

Sharon Stone Just Confirmed Her & Michael Douglas’ Very, Very Different Paychecks For Basic Instinct

The pay gap in Hollywood has been going on for decades, and it doesn’t matter if 1992’s Basic Instinct is now 30 years old, Sharon Stone is still going to talk about it. Even though she and Michael Douglas shared the starring roles of Catherine Trammell and Detective Nick Curran, they earned very different paychecks for carrying the same amount of screen time.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

The Golden Girls casting director alleges Betty White was hated by her co-stars, says Bea Arthur referred to her with the C-word

The latest episode of Los Angeles Magazine's The Originals podcast features an April 2021 interview with The Golden Girls casting director Joel Thurm. In it, Thurm, speaking months before White's death, alleges that Arthur and Rue McClanahan both called White the C-word. “Literally Bea Arthur, who I cast in something else later on, just said, ‘Oh, she’s a f*cking c*nt,’ using that word,” says Thurm, who is writing a book about his experiences as a casting director. He added: “Yeah, she called her the C-word. I mean, I heard that with my own ears. And by the way, so did Rue McClanahan. Rue McClanahan said it to me in Joe Allen’s (restaurant); Bea Arthur (when she was) on the set of Beggars and Choosers."
LOS ANGELES, CA
epicstream.com

Brad Pitt Shock: Ad Astra Actor Flew To Hawaii To Be With Jennifer Aniston? Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband Allegedly Knew Friends Star Was Lonely

Brad Pitt allegedly surprised Jennifer Aniston on her 53rd birthday. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are still being linked to each other even if they’ve been divorced for years. In fact, their loyal fans are still hoping for the exes to get back together even though they now lead separate lives. So, when Aniston celebrated her 53rd birthday this month, it was not surprising for her fans to wish that she spent her special day with Pitt.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Documentary#Disney#Seinfeld#Gamestop
Variety

10 Years After Whitney Houston’s Death, the Singer’s Estate Sees Quadruple Growth in Earnings

Click here to read the full article. Ten years ago today, the world lost Whitney Houston. She was 48 years old and on the precipice of a long-awaited comeback that was tragically cut short the night before the 2012 Grammy Awards. But she’s far from forgotten, thanks to the work of Houston’s estate and its partners at Primary Wave Entertainment, who continue to unspool plans that will keep the superstar’s legacy top of mind for years to come. A renewed focus on Houston’s music began as soon as Primary Wave partnered with the estate in 2019, taking a 50% stake in...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Rocks Gucci Crop Top & Matching Pants For Epic Bud Light Festival Performance — Photos

One day before the Super Bowl, Miley Cyrus took the stage in Los Angeles to perform in a sexy Gucci ensemble for her performance. Miley Cyrus headlined the third night of the Bud Light Music Festival at Crypto.Com Arena (formerly Staples Center) alongside Green Day on Feb. 12. At the pre-Super Bowl party, Miley commanded the stage for a performance of some of her biggest hits. The 29-year-old looked fierce in her performance outfit, wearing head-to-toe Gucci.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Whoopi Goldberg and ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Slam Fan-Favorite Oscar Categories, Prefer ‘Snooty’ Awards

“The View” co-hosts just cast their vote against the Academy. During the February 15 episode of “The View,” hosts Ana Navarro, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines shared their disdain for the new 2022 Oscars fan voting categories. Ahead of the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, the Academy announced that, starting February 14, fans can cast their votes for two new special categories: #OscarsCheersMoment and #OscarsFanFavorite. Twitter users must tweet using either hashtag, and votes will count for any film, even if it was not nominated at the Oscars. Academy Award winner Goldberg explained that “moviegoers go to the movies for...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

Brace Yourself! A New NCIS Spinoff Is Headed to Your TV Screen

NCIS is going international with the just announced new series in the franchise, NCIS: Sydney. It will follow in the footsteps of the mothership NCIS (which is a spinoff of JAG), NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Hawai’i. NCIS: Sydney, which is slated for 2023, will feature...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ New Prequel Series ‘1932’ Plot Revealed

The award-winning, record-breaking drama, Yellowstone, has now spawned not one, not two, but three spin-off series. That’s right, Yellowstone, fans, you’re about to have a whole lot more western content to enjoy. Because in addition to Yellowstone, its accompanying prequel, 1883, and the upcoming spin-off, 6666, the streaming service Paramount+ has ordered episodes of a brand new prequel entitled 1932.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Big Bang Theory' Star's New Show Just Premiered

Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar is finally back on TV this month in the new streaming series Suspicion. The drama premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday, Feb. 4 and fans were glad to see Nayyar back on screen. His new character is a far cry from Raj, however. Suspicion...
TV SERIES
WWD

WWD

20K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy