ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Symrise Expects Sales Slowdown in 2022

By Jennifer Weil
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NhL6f_0eS8E4hL00

Click here to read the full article.

PARIS — German fragrance and flavors supplier Symrise expects its sales growth will slow in 2022, as a result of the softening global economy as well as the rise of raw material costs and energy prices.

The Holzminden, Germany-based producer said Tuesday that it expects sales to increase this year of between 5 percent and 7 percent.

More from WWD

The company reported that its sales in 2021 reached 3.83 billion euros, up 8.7 percent in reported terms and 9.6 percent on an organic basis.

Symrise’s net profits were up 22.2 percent to 374.9 million euros.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization grew 9.6 percent to 814 million euros, while EBITDA margin was 21.3 percent. The EBITDA margin target for  2022 is approximately 21 percent.

On a geographic basis last year, Latin America registered the strongest organic growth, with 13.5 percent. Second was the Asia Pacific region, with 10.3 percent, while the Europe, Middle East and Africa region and North America posted increases of 8.8 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively.

Symrise’s Scent and Care segment’s sales rose 8.9 percent to 1.49 billion euros, including a 40.9 million euro portfolio effect stemming from the takeover of Sensient’s fragrance business in the U.S. Stripping out portfolio and currency effects, the branch posted an organic sales gain of 7.9 percent.

Thanks to the uptick of travel as coronavirus pandemic restrictions loosened, Symrise noted a strong recovery in its Fine Fragrances and Cosmetic Ingredients divisions, which registered single-digit and double-digit percentage growth, respectively.

Looking further ahead, through the end of 2025, Symrise is targeting an EBITDA margin of between 20 percent and 23 percent.

FOR MORE, SEE:

Symrise Acquiring Minority Share in Kobo Products

Firmenich, Symrise, IFF and Givaudan Form FSAC

Symrise Shifts Executives, Merges Business Groups

Symrise Acquiring Sensient’s Fragrance Business Unit

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Nicki Minaj Fronts Marc Jacobs’ Latest Spring 2022 Heaven Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Marc Jacobs has tapped Nicki Minaj to lead its latest spring Heaven campaign. Shot by Harley Weir, the campaign, which was released Thursday, synthesizes arts, television, film and fashion of the past and present, navigating viewers through the punk playgrounds of adolescence, teenage rebellion and through the psychedelic daydreams of youth.More from WWDMarc Jacobs RTW Fall 2021Photos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 Campaign17 of Tracee Ellis Ross' Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks The campaign also stars Sky Ferreira, Yung Lean, Steve Lacy, Paloma Elsesser and Mena Suvari. Images from the shoot exude an essence of teen angst...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Executive Moves at L’Oréal, Walmart, Beekman 1802

Click here to read the full article. The beauty industry’s latest game of musical chairs has reshuffled the highest echelons of the business. L’Oréal USA, the American subsidiary of the world’s largest beauty manufacturer, named David Greenberg its new chief executive officer. Greenberg succeeded Stéphane Rinderknech, who departed the company after two decades.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Greenberg is now also president of the company’s North America zone, as well as having joined its executive committee. Prior to the top slot, he was the president of L’Oréal Professional Products...
BUSINESS
WWD

From Mark Zuckerberg to Steve Jobs, A Look at Past and Present CEO Uniforms

When it comes to everyday style as a chief executive officer of a multimillion- or billion-dollar company, it seems many have a go-to formula. Whether it exudes an effortless laid-back vibe of a tech enthusiast or a classic dress suit or even a fraternity brother with a hint of chic, it seems anything goes. However, this may depend on the industry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Reuters

Target sees brighter 2022 with easing supply pressures

March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. retailer Target Corp (TGT.N) posted record holiday quarter earnings on Tuesday and forecast an upbeat 2022 as it expects supply chain pressures to ease later in the year, lifting shares 14%. Margins remain front and center for investors this earnings season, with big retailers spending...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Paris#Markets#Ebitda#Sensient#Cosmetic Ingredients
Reuters

Deutsche Telekom core profit, revenue beat estimates

STOCKHOLM/BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom reported quarterly core profit and revenue above market estimates on Thursday, boosted by its U.S. unit, T-Mobile along with growth in European business. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDA AL) stood at 9 billion euros ($10.1 billion), beating consensus estimates...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bizjournals

Covid-19 still a drag on Medtronic sales, but CEO expects recovery this year

Medtronic Inc. posted lower-than-expected sales for the third quarter, as health care staff shortages brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic meant fewer medical procedures using the med-tech company's products. The company, which is based in Dublin but is led from its offices in Fridley, Minnesota, posted third-quarter net income of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Kaival Brands Expects Rebound of BIDI(R) Stick Sales

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Kaival Brands (NASDAQ: KAVL), a company focused on developing products into mature, dominant brands, is the exclusive global distributor of products manufactured by Bidi Vapor LLC, including the BIDI(R) Stick disposable electronic nicotine delivery system (“ENDS”) that is intended exclusively for adults 21 and over. Recently, Kaival announced that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit had granted a judicial stay of the marketing denial order (“MDO”) previously issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to Bidi Vapor in September 2021. “The stay order, which was issued on Feb. 1, 2022, allows Bidi Vapor and Kaival Brands to market and sell all of its BIDI(R) Stick ENDS, including its tobacco, menthol and flavored products within the United States, pending the outcome of the lawsuit. Moreover, Bidi Vapor has also reiterated its intention to continue with its merits lawsuit, which is set to compel the FDA to place Bidi Vapor’s Premarket Tobacco Product Application (‘PMTA’) for the favored ENDS back under scientific review,” a recent article reads. “We expect this judicial stay will result in a rebounding of BIDI(R) Stick sales,” said Niraj Patel, president and CEO of both Kaival Brands and Bidi Vapor. “Many wholesale and retail partners had discontinued or slowed purchases of the BIDI(R) Stick until we heard back from the courts on the likelihood of our merits case succeeding… This is what our wholesale and retail partners have been waiting for.”
BUSINESS
Reuters

$10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

March 1 (Reuters) - Get ready for the $10 tube of toothpaste. Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL.N) CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
The Independent

Makers of KitKat and Durex hike prices of well-known brands as costs soar

KitKat and Nescafe maker Nestle has increased prices of its goods and warned of more rises on the way.Another company behind well-known household brands, Reckitt Benckiser, said it too was being forced to hike prices to reflect its soaring costs.The announcements are further bad news for households already facing the worst squeeze on living standards in decades. Nestle, which also makes Cheerios and Felix cat food, said it raised its prices by an average of 3.1 per cent in the last three months of 2021 compared with the same period the year before.It did not specify which products are now...
BUSINESS
WWD

Luxury Analysts Applaud Louis Vuitton Price Increase

Click here to read the full article. “Considering the pricing power of Louis Vuitton and the desirability of the brand, we view the price increase as a positive for LVMH.” That’s how luxury analysts at Barclays reacted to news that the French luxury giant would hike prices worldwide to reflect inflation, and rising production, raw material and transportation costs.More from WWDFront Row at Chanel Couture Spring 2022Front Row at Christian Dior Couture Spring 2022Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2022 According to Barclays’ first “channel check,” prices for Vuitton’s signature bags increased by 10 percent on average with key item like the Neverfull going...
BUSINESS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks succumb to late weakness, close lower

March 3 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS SUCCUMB TO LATE WEAKNESS, CLOSE LOWER (1603 EST/2103 GMT) Wall Street struggled for direction for much of Thursday's session as the...
STOCKS
WWD

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Updated March 4 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy. Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so far in 2022: January Procter & Gamble signed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Celebrity Makeup Artist Pablo Manzoni Dies at 82

Click here to read the full article. Celebrity makeup artist Pablo Manzoni has died at the age of 82. Born into an aristocratic family in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, he forged into the forefront of makeup artistry and tended to such world-renowned grand dames as the Duchess of Windsor, Sophia Loren, Maria Callas, and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. In 1965, the self-made Manzoni became the first in his field to win a Coty award for leadership in cosmetics.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Remembering the People We Lost in 2021 Manzoni died on...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Joyce Azria Joins CBD Company Swiss 1876

Swiss 1876 has tapped Joyce Azria as president. “It’s only when I began to use the products that I took a real interest,” said Azria of her new role. The CBD wellness and beauty company, based in the Swiss Alps, operates and formulates products in its own in-house laboratory — where organic hemp plants are grown to extract CBD crystals.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro extends recent fall, U.S. dollar gains ahead of jobs data

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - The euro extended recent declines and hit its lowest since 2016 against sterling on Thursday as investors worried about the impact of rising oil prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while the U.S. dollar index rose as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that he supports a 25-basis-point hike this month.
MARKETS
WWD

WWD

20K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy