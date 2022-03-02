ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Shocking footage shows Dad put his body on the line to protect son from rampaging bull

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

A dad has been praised after protecting his son by using his body as a shield to save him from a raging bull in Texas.

An attendee at the event at the Bell County Expo Center on February 12th managed to capture the entire thing as the incident unfolded on Instagram, the clip shows 18-year-old Cody Hook bucked off the bull, KWTX reported.

The unconscious teen landed on the floor while the bull charged past two other bullfighters before making its way back towards Hook.

That's when the quick-thinking from Hook's father, Lanis Hook, caused him to run onto the scene and jump on top of his son in order to shield him from the bull as it pushed its horns to the ground and towards the father and son.

Watch the full video here.

Luckily, the bull named Twizler did not hurt them in the end, one witness Tina Butler told New York Post : "Both of them walked away with just scratches."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

This is pretty fortunate, considering how Butler explained bulls can weigh anywhere between 1,000 - 1,200 pounds.

The clip shows the bull giving up and moving away as three pickup men on horseback attempted to lasso and restrain the animal.

"Because of the potential danger, it was the perfect scenario of no one got hurt," she added and said medics were on hand at the scene.

Butler described the situation as "not something you’re going to see every day," and on the father's quick-thinking she said: "Not everyone would have gone in there.”

"Not one to post falling off, but big thanks to my dad @hooks.landis and the bullfighters last night in Belton, Tx could’ve been a hella lot worse. #blessed ," Hook wrote a thank you message to his dad in the Instagram post caption of the video.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Father jumps into arena to save his son from a charging bull during a Texas rodeo show

A video going viral on social media shows a man coming to his son's rescue after the bull rider is thrown and knocked unconscious during a Texas rodeo show. In the video, Cody Hooks is thrown from his bull right out of the gate while participating in a recent rodeo event in Belton, Texas. The bull then turns and appears ready to charge at Cody, who is laying motionless in the dirt.
BELTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Belton, TX
State
New York State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
101.5 KNUE

[Watch] Bull Rider’s Father Called a Hero After Protecting Son from Charging Bull

This article is going to showcase the bravery that bull riders showcase every time they ride. I don't have the gumption to do it and any keyboard warrior who comments that they could do it can't do it either. It takes a special kind of athlete to do what a bull rider does. Only a father of a bull rider could do what this father did at recent Belton, Texas rodeo to protect his son who got bucked off an angry bull.
BELTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Line#Raging Bull#Bulls#New York Post
KVUE

Central Texas dad jumps into Belton rodeo ring to protect son from raging bull

BELTON, Texas — A Central Texas father's quick decision saved his son's life from a raging bull during a Belton rodeo earlier this month. Cody Hooks, 18-years-old, was thrown from the bull as soon as the gates were open. Video shows him being thrown and left unconscious from the fall as father, Landis Hooks, jumped in the pin to cover his body.
BELTON, TX
BBC

Logan Mwangi: Mum said she'd miss punishing dead son, court told

The mother of Logan Mwangi said she would miss punishing him after the five-year-old was found dead in a river, a court heard. Daniel O'Brien took flowers to Angharad Williamson and partner John Cole the day after Logan was found. Angharad Williamson, 30, her partner John Cole, 40, and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Children of divorced couple found stabbed to death 15 miles apart ‘devastated’

The children of an ex-husband and wife found dead in different parts of Gloucestershire have said they are “devastated”. Clive and Valerie Warrington, 67 and 73, are thought to have been murdered.The body of Mr Warrington was discovered at Sherborne Place in the centre of Cheltenham after police were called to reports of a serious assault at 6.25am on Wednesday.Ms Warrington was found dead a short time later at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles away.Both had suffered stab wounds. Detectives have linked the two killings.In a statement released on Thursday, their children said: “We are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Two guilty over Kyrell killing after ‘harrowing’ abuse caught on mobile phone

Phylesia Shirley and her former partner, Kemar Brown, subjected two-year-old Kyrell Matthews to repeated attacks in the weeks before his death. A woman and her violent ex-boyfriend have been found guilty of killing a two-year-old boy after their horrific abuse was captured on secret mobile phone recordings. Kyrell Matthews was...
CELL PHONES
BBC

Kyrell Matthews: Video shows murdered toddler laughing with mum

A video shows a toddler laughing and smiling in his mother's arms weeks before he was killed by her and her boyfriend.Kyrell Matthews, two, was discovered with 41 rib fractures and internal bleeding. His mum Phylesia Shirley, 24, was convicted of manslaughter and her boyfriend Kemar Brown was found guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Secret Service agents seize two men in Georgetown, appearing to remove rifle and body armour

The US Secret Service has arrested two men in the upscale Washington, DC neighbourhood of Georgetown, appearing to remove an assault rifle and body armour parts from a vehicle, according to a witness. Reuters reported that more than half a dozen agents took the men into custody on Thursday, handcuffing and separating them, according to the news agency journalist who saw the incident. The reporter said the agents removed what seemed to be body armour parts from the car – a black four-door Ford sedan. The car had Indiana plates that said Marine Corps Veteran.One of the men was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Indy100

172K+
Followers
9K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy