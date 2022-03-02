Shocking footage shows Dad put his body on the line to protect son from rampaging bull

A dad has been praised after protecting his son by using his body as a shield to save him from a raging bull in Texas.

An attendee at the event at the Bell County Expo Center on February 12th managed to capture the entire thing as the incident unfolded on Instagram, the clip shows 18-year-old Cody Hook bucked off the bull, KWTX reported.

The unconscious teen landed on the floor while the bull charged past two other bullfighters before making its way back towards Hook.

That's when the quick-thinking from Hook's father, Lanis Hook, caused him to run onto the scene and jump on top of his son in order to shield him from the bull as it pushed its horns to the ground and towards the father and son.

Luckily, the bull named Twizler did not hurt them in the end, one witness Tina Butler told New York Post : "Both of them walked away with just scratches."

This is pretty fortunate, considering how Butler explained bulls can weigh anywhere between 1,000 - 1,200 pounds.

The clip shows the bull giving up and moving away as three pickup men on horseback attempted to lasso and restrain the animal.

"Because of the potential danger, it was the perfect scenario of no one got hurt," she added and said medics were on hand at the scene.

Butler described the situation as "not something you’re going to see every day," and on the father's quick-thinking she said: "Not everyone would have gone in there.”

"Not one to post falling off, but big thanks to my dad @hooks.landis and the bullfighters last night in Belton, Tx could’ve been a hella lot worse. #blessed ," Hook wrote a thank you message to his dad in the Instagram post caption of the video.

