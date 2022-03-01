Russian airline Pobeda facing calls to return leased planes, Ifax says

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russian airline Pobeda, a low-cost unit of the state airline Aeroflot (AFLT.MM), is facing requests from a number of leasing companies to return their planes, the Interfax news agency reported.

Pobeda cannot immediately replace planes being requested back with other aircraft but does not plan to suspend its operations, Interfax reported citing a Pobeda official.

Reporting by Moscow bureau; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.