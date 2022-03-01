ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine seeks disarmament meeting on Russia's invasion, weapons of mass destruction

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
GENEVA, March 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister told a disarmament conference on Tuesday that Russia had committed war crimes through its "indiscriminate shelling" of cities like Kharkiv and called for a special meeting that would address Russian aggression and weapons of mass destruction.

"Nothing can justify missile shelling of residential buildings, kindergartens, orphanages, hospitals and emergency vehicles, passengers buses and millions of refugees fleeing Russian fire," Dmytro Kuleba told the Geneva-based forum in a video address.

The country's ambassador told the same forum that Kyiv had requested a special meeting on the "global threat to global peace and security stemming from Russian aggression against Ukraine, including its WMD aspect".

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

(This story corrects spelling of Kyiv paragraph 3)

Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Edmund Blair

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

