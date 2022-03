Having started the day down heavily, the main Russian indexes bounced back and had gained ground by the end of trading, despite the decision of Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine.By the end of the day, the FTSE 100 in London was also in the green, but other indexes around Europe and the US had dropped back.“After last night’s laying down of the gauntlet by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his recognition of the sovereignty of the disputed Luhansk and Donbas regions of Ukraine, markets in Europe opened sharply lower, as Putin ordered his troops into the region,” said CMC Markets...

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO