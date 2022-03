WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin has been challenged to appear at WrestleMania 38. We’ve noted how Austin has been rumored to come out of retirement for a match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. Tonight’s RAW closed with Owens in the ring, continuing his recent promos against the great state of Texas and the people who live there. Owens said he wants to have the biggest, most stupendous edition of The KO Show in history at WrestleMania, but because of where WrestleMania is being held this year, he knows his guest has to be “some lowlife from Texas.”

WWE ・ 12 HOURS AGO