Drilling and fracking activity growth in the US will lead to improved frac fleet utilization for RES. RPC, Inc. (RES) continued with converting the traditional pressure pumping fleets with lower carbon-emitting Tier 4 dual fuel pumps at the end of 2021. In 2022, the demand for its ESG-compliant drilling solution will go up in the market. It has also started reactivating idle pressure pumping equipment as customer demand and market pricing recover. Also, the current utilization level and the net pricing traction will continue to improve. So, I expect the company's revenues to increase this year.

INDUSTRY ・ 8 HOURS AGO