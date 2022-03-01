ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

DeBrusk’s hat trick sends streaking Bruins past Kings 7-0

By GREG BEACHAM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jake DeBrusk got his first career hat trick early in his first four-point game, and Patrice Bergeron added a goal and two assists in the Boston Bruins’ 7-0 rout of the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.

Erik Haula scored two goals and Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves in his fifth career shutout for the Bruins, whose fifth straight victory matched their longest winning streak of the season. Boston has earned a point in seven of its last eight games, capped by this blowout of an opponent with a five-game winning streak on its home ice.

“We were due for one of these nights where pucks go in the net,” Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I don’t look at that as (an indictment of) them. They had an off night. We had a good night. For us, when we’re in these road trips, I thought it was probably one you circle in the middle of the trip. (When another) team is playing really well, you measure that game a little more.”

DeBrusk scored his three goals in the first 21 minutes, and Bruins fans littered the LA ice with hats after his tip-in was upheld by video review.

DeBrusk requested a trade in November from his only NHL organization, yet he has been thriving ever since he was moved onto Boston’s top line. He has seven goals and an assist during a five-game point streak.

“It’s one of those things where it’s just the game of hockey, and you need bounces, whether it’s passes or goals or whatever,” DeBrusk said of his recent puck luck.

“But an inch here, an inch there, it’s in the net or it’s not in the net,” he added. “It kind of makes you giggle, but it’s a very rewarding feeling, because it’s one of those things where I personally had to wait for probably around three years to feel this kind of trend.”

Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy had two assists apiece for the Bruins, who are unbeaten halfway through their six-game West Coast trip.

Taylor Hall also scored as Boston blasted the previously streaking Kings, who lost in regulation for only the second time in 13 games since Jan. 20. That was also the most recent time Jonathan Quick lost in regulation before Boston chased him with five goals on 19 shots.

“The first goal, I think Quickie would love to have that one back,” said assistant coach Trent Yawney, who filled in for Todd McLellan for the third straight game.

McLellan, who is sidelined by COVID-19, talked with Yawney earlier in the day about the Kings’ sliding play late in their last victory.

“Even the third period against the Islanders, I could see it start to creep in a little bit, and we knew it was around the corner,” Yawney said. “I didn’t know if it was going to be tonight, but it was coming, because we were getting away with some things that we weren’t getting away with earlier, but you end up with a win. Now we’ve just got to reset again and start all over.”

Cal Petersen replaced Quick in the second period and allowed both of Haula’s goals in the third. The Kings were shut out for the first time in 30 games since Dec. 6, while Swayman got his second shutout of February.

“We’re upset,” Kings forward Alex Iafallo said. “We’re going to have to look at ourselves in the mirror and learn from our mistakes, but it was a good run. So at the same time, we’ve got to stay positive.”

JAKE’S START

DeBrusk opened the scoring just 1:01 after the opening faceoff with a goal on assists from fellow first-liners Marchand and Bergeron. He then capitalized on an egregious turnover by Los Angeles’ Mikey Anderson, intercepting the puck in the high slot and skating in on Quick.

DeBrusk completed his hat trick 53 seconds into the second period with an artful deflection of Bergeron’s high shot.

YOU MISS 100% OF THE SHOTS YOU TAKE

Los Angeles’ streak of outshooting its opponents still reached 21 games with a late flurry of shots on Swayman. The Kings’ streak is now tied for the second-longest in NHL history, one game behind the record of 22 by the New York Rangers in late 1971.

Bruins: At the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

Kings: At the Dallas Stars on Wednesday to open a four-game trip ending in Boston on March 7.

