NBA

Curry, Warriors set for matchup with the Timberwolves

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Golden State Warriors (43-18, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (33-29, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against Minnesota. He’s ninth in the league scoring 25.7 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 21-18 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 113.3 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Warriors are 26-12 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is fourth in the Western Conference shooting 36.0% from downtown. Andrew Wiggins paces the Warriors shooting 40.8% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 124-115 on Jan. 28, with Curry scoring 29 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell is averaging 19.4 points and 6.9 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Curry is averaging 25.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 118.7 points, 41.8 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: McKinley Wright IV: out (arm).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (back), Klay Thompson: out (illness), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

