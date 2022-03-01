Indiana faces Orlando on 5-game road slide

Indiana Pacers (21-42, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (15-47, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana travels to Orlando looking to break its five-game road slide.

The Magic have gone 9-31 against Eastern Conference teams. Orlando gives up 111.8 points and has been outscored by 8.0 points per game.

The Pacers are 10-30 in conference play. Indiana ranks ninth in the NBA with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Oshae Brissett averaging 1.5.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Magic won the last meeting 119-103 on March 1. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 21 points points to help lead the Magic to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is averaging 17.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Magic. Gary Harris is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Brissett is averaging 7.6 points for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 109.2 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points per game.

Pacers: 2-8, averaging 113.3 points, 43.9 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), Moritz Wagner: out (rib).

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon: out (rest), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Lance Stephenson: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.