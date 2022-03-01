Embiid and the 76ers play the Knicks

New York Knicks (25-36, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (37-23, third in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers take on the New York Knicks. Embiid leads the league averaging 29.8 points per game.

The 76ers are 21-14 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia ranks last in the Eastern Conference recording 42.3 rebounds per game led by Embiid averaging 11.1.

The Knicks are 4-8 against the rest of the division. New York is 9-19 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The 76ers won the last matchup 125-109 on Feb. 27, with Embiid scoring 37 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is scoring 29.8 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds for the 76ers. Georges Niang is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Julius Randle is shooting 41.5% and averaging 19.6 points for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 110.0 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Knicks: 1-9, averaging 109.9 points, 48.5 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Knicks: Quentin Grimes: out (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.