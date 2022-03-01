ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

S&S hires Jeff Hill as new head coach and AD

By KXII Staff
KXII.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - S&S has hired Jeff Hill to be their head coach and athletic...

www.kxii.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Times

Flowery Branch has a new head football coach

After five seasons that all ended with a trip to the postseason, Flowery Branch's Ben Hall stepped down Tuesday as its football coach. The news was confirmed by Falcons athletics director Jimmy Lawler, who added that their defensive coordinator Jason Tester has been promoted to head coach. During his time,...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Sherman, TX
Education
Local
Texas Sports
City
Whitewright, TX
Sherman, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Education
City
Sherman, TX
KXII.com

Kingston returns to state basketball tournament

KINGSTON, Okla (KXII) - The Kingston Redskins will return to the state tournament with experience on their roster. Kingston has been to state in four of the past six seasons, missing out the last two years. This Kingston team brings in senior leadership that has big game experience. ”I would...
KINGSTON, OK
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Hill
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
KXII.com

Durant’s Karanja signs with Delaware State for golf

DURANT, Okla (KXII) - Durant High School golfer Mikeala Karanja signed her letter of intent to play college golf at Delaware State. Mikaela has been a huge part of some great golf teams at Durant. She won an individual state championship, two team titles, and now, she will continue her playing career at the college level.
DURANT, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy