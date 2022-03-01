S&S hires Jeff Hill as new head coach and AD

NORMAL — Illinois State University has named Ohio State assistant Ryan Pedon its new men’s basketball coach. He replaces Dan Muller, who was fired Feb. 13 in his 10th season at ISU. “Ryan has worked at respected programs and has been mentored by some tremendous coaches,” Redbirds Athletic...
After five seasons that all ended with a trip to the postseason, Flowery Branch's Ben Hall stepped down Tuesday as its football coach. The news was confirmed by Falcons athletics director Jimmy Lawler, who added that their defensive coordinator Jason Tester has been promoted to head coach. During his time,...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina director of athletics Jon Gilbert announcing on Tuesday, Lenoir-Rhyne head women’s soccer coach Gary Higgins will be the next ECU head women’s soccer coach. He becomes the fifth head coach in ECU program history after Jason Hamilton stepped down to join the...
KINGSTON, Okla (KXII) - The Kingston Redskins will return to the state tournament with experience on their roster. Kingston has been to state in four of the past six seasons, missing out the last two years. This Kingston team brings in senior leadership that has big game experience. ”I would...
A major firing has happened in college basketball that’s left fans pretty shocked. Florida Gulf Coast head coach Michael Fly has been let go from the school even though the program had a strong season. Fly led FGCU to a 21-11 record while also going 10-6 in the ASUN Conference.
The Kent State softball team blew out Drake on Saturday in what quickly turned into a one-sided affair, but infielder Alex Whitmore found a way to keep things interesting late in the game. Whitmore scored a run to give Kent State an 11-0 lead in the 5th inning. She made...
Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
DURANT, Okla (KXII) - Durant High School golfer Mikeala Karanja signed her letter of intent to play college golf at Delaware State. Mikaela has been a huge part of some great golf teams at Durant. She won an individual state championship, two team titles, and now, she will continue her playing career at the college level.
