Amid the semiconductor chip shortage and various other supply constraints, Ford has been slowly moving toward more of a build-to-order model, which also happens to be more profitable for the automaker. However, this pivot isn’t just occurring in North America, but also in China, where the Ford Mustang Mach-E is already sold directly to customers and marketed via dedicated stores. Now, the automaker has announced that the Ford F-150 Raptor will also be sold directly to customers in China, a country with a red-hot pickup market that has expanded significantly in recent months.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO