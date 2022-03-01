ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Service networks will determine who wins with electric trucks

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe initial move to electric powertrains opened a sizeable gap in the passenger car market, upon which the likes of Tesla and a handful of other start-ups have capitalised. The industry’s household OEMs, which have been selling cars for a century,...

www.automotiveworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
torquenews.com

Hydrogen Tech Unable To Compete Against Battery-Powered Electric Trucks: Tesla Semi To Rule

According to a study published by the prestigious journal Nature, the rapid advances in the field of batteries and fast charging could cause the hydrogen fuel cell to fall behind not only in the passenger car sector, but also in areas such as heavy-duty transportation, where up until now it seemed – and many claimed – that they would be better than BEV trucks, like the Tesla Semi.
CARS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Ford Tricked Tesla, Speeds its Move Into EVs

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, speeding its move into electric vehicles, has just announced the separation of its electric vehicle (BEV) manufacturing activities from that of the production of internal combustion cars (ICE) or gasoline cars into two separate units. Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Volvo Trucks#Hyzon Motors#Lion Electric#Traton#Daf#Daimler#Byd#Mckinsey
KEYT

Stellantis plans to launch Jeep electric SUV early next year

Automaker Stellantis is planning to have 50% of its U.S. sales and all of its European sales be from electric vehicles by the end of the decade. The company said Tuesday that it anticipates having more than 75 battery electric vehicles and global annual BEV sales of 5 million vehicles by 2030. Stellantis says the Jeep brand will have its first fully electric SUV launching early next year and a new Ram 1500 BEV pickup truck will arrive in 2024.
ECONOMY
Freethink

New EV battery material promises to quintuple electric car range

Researchers have created a new battery membrane made of recycled Kevlar fibers that might unlock a new kind of battery, called lithium-sulfur, which could quintuple electric car range. Their battery lasts for 1,000 charging cycles, orders of magnitude more than most other stable lithium-sulfur batteries — a major advance that...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
MotorBiscuit

The Last Full-Size Pickup Truck With a Manual Transmission Has Come and Gone, and You Missed It

The Ram 2500 represents many things to the truck world. For many, it may represent the most luxurious, hard-working pickup truck. However, for a few car nerds, the 2017 Ram 2500, in particular, represents something both far cooler and sadder. The Cummins diesel-powered heavy-duty Ram was the U.S.’s final full-size truck with a manual transmission that may or may not have struggled with some reliability issues, but we aren’t here to talk about that.
CARS
Top Speed

Why the Rivian R1T Will Be The Benchmark for All Electric Trucks

The Rivian R1T has taken the pickup truck segment by storm. And, this isn’t even an exaggeration. The decade-old startup has managed to bring out a truck that has covered almost all the bases quite well. It’s strong on power (800+ horses), performance (0-60 mph in three seconds), range (400 miles), technology (tank turn, gear guard, etc.), and even towing capacity (11,000 pounds). Even though EVs are the future, a lot of people have still not warmed up to the idea of them for a variety of reasons. I’m not saying that truck doesn’t have its drawbacks, but it is arguably the best electric proposition at the moment, beating the likes of the Ford F-150 Lightning, the GMC Hummer EV, and the Tesla Cybertruck. If we were to advocate for EVs today, we’d use the Rivian R1T as our talking point, and here’s why we would do that:
CARS
Wired

Introducing the Future of Electric Vehicles

During professional football’s biggest night of the year, one TV ad managed to stand out: a minimalist message from the Swedish electric performance car brand Polestar. “No compromises,” the ad stated. “No shortcuts,” “no empty promises,” and “no conquering Mars.”. Content. This...
CARS
The Verge

Ford splits electric cars from gas to operate at ‘startup speed’

Confirming rumors that have swirled for months, Ford announced that it was splitting into “two distinct, but strategically interdependent, auto businesses” called Ford Blue and Ford Model E. While Ford Blue will manage all of the legacy internal combustion engine vehicles, Ford Model E represents its push into electric vehicles, with products like the Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning.
BUSINESS
New York Post

Ford will split company in two as it ramps up electric car production

Ford has announced that it will split its company into two separate entities — a “Model e division” featuring its electric fleet as well as a “Blue division” for its legacy line of cars powered by the internal combustion engine. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Redwood Materials Starts Recycling Batteries From Ford, Volvo EVs

Redwood Materials, Tesla co-founder JB Straubel's battery recycling company, has launched what it calls "the most comprehensive vehicle battery recycling program" with direct support from Ford Motor Company and Volvo Cars. Kicking off in California, the program aims to establish efficient, safe and effective recovery pathways for end-of-life hybrid and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Faraday Future Determined To Get Its Electric SUV To Market

The EV revolution has brought with it a slew of small manufacturers looking to make it big in a burgeoning industry that is, according to Market Research Future, set to be worth nearly a trillion dollars in the next eight years, and while some have successfully introduced their products to market, others are still struggling to get off the ground. One such company is Faraday Future. The American EV startup, based in Los Angeles, California, has faced numerous financial and internal problems that have marred its public image and killed the hype around its FF 91 SUV, which was billed as the fastest EV in the world when the concept debuted at CES 2017. One thing is for certain; this company isn't going down without a fight, and has announced a "production-intent" FF 91 which is set to be unveiled on February 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
US News and World Report

Future Electric Semi Trucks

While hardly a month goes by without the debut of a shiny new electric car, truck or SUV, there's another segment of America's transportation system that's undergoing an electric revolution. The next several years will bring an array of electric semi-trucks to America's highways. Electric semis will play a massive...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Electric Ford GT40, Polestar 0, new Tesla Chinese plant: Car News Headlines

Thanks to Everrati, you can now order a Superformance Ford GT40 replica powered by electric motors. Everrati's setup relies on an electric motor at each axle for a combined 800 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in under four seconds. Polestar wants to eliminate emissions from cars, not only...
CARS
AFP

Ford unveils new structure as it speeds electric car push

Ford announced Wednesday it is creating separate businesses for its conventional and electric-auto operations, as it accelerates its build-out of emission-free vehicles. Under the plan, which sent Ford shares sharply higher, the conventional internal combustion operations will be known as "Ford Blue," while the electric vehicle (EV) products will be run through "Ford Model e." The reorganization, while significant, keeps both operations under the same corporate roof and avoids a potential spin-off that had generated speculation on Wall Street. "Our legacy organization has been holding us back," said Chief Executive Jim Farley. "We had to change."
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy