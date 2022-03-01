Service networks will determine who wins with electric trucks

The Rivian R1T has taken the pickup truck segment by storm. And, this isn’t even an exaggeration. The decade-old startup has managed to bring out a truck that has covered almost all the bases quite well. It’s strong on power (800+ horses), performance (0-60 mph in three seconds), range (400 miles), technology (tank turn, gear guard, etc.), and even towing capacity (11,000 pounds). Even though EVs are the future, a lot of people have still not warmed up to the idea of them for a variety of reasons. I’m not saying that truck doesn’t have its drawbacks, but it is arguably the best electric proposition at the moment, beating the likes of the Ford F-150 Lightning, the GMC Hummer EV, and the Tesla Cybertruck. If we were to advocate for EVs today, we’d use the Rivian R1T as our talking point, and here’s why we would do that:

