While Ford is one of the top automakers on the planet and has been for many years now, a number of new EV startups such as Rivian are posing a threat serious enough to the automaker that CEO Jim Farley has publically recognized those young companies as serious rivals. However, there are benefits to being a legacy automaker that’s been in business for over a century, as Farley recently pointed out during a virtual fireside chat with auto analyst Rod Lache at the Wolfe Research Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mobility Conference.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO