The English Football League has been told by the administrators of Derby that the Championship club have enough funding in place for the remainder of the season.On Monday, the EFL requested an “urgent” update from administrators Quantuma after a deadline to provide proof of funding passed last week without any further information.Quantuma issued a brief response on Wednesday which detailed they were considering bids for the Rams, but they have since been in touch with the league’s organisers to provide further information.While Derby still face “a number of challenges” according to the EFL, Wayne Rooney’s side look set to be...

SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO