Diseases & Treatments

What Can You Do at Every Meal to Reduce Your Risk of Heart Disease?

By Lynn Perkes
sixtyandme.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may be thinking, “Well, this is an easy question. Simply reduce or eliminate the amount of saturated and hydrogenated fats, refined sugars, and total calories you consume at a meal,” and you would be right, and we should all work to achieve these healthy nutritional guidelines....

Related
Well+Good

‘I’m a Cardiologist and Magnesium Has Major Benefits for Your Heart Health’

I didn’t realize how many elements on the periodic table have heart health benefits, but magnesium is an MVP. To put it simply: magnesium plays an essential role in supporting muscle, nerve, energy levels, and brain function, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, its role in signaling muscle relaxation is why it’s so essential for your cardiovascular health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Well+Good

The Connection Between Your Pee and Heart Health Is Anything but Basic

Even if you aren’t familiar with uric acid, you’ve likely heard of gout: a painful form of arthritis that impacts around 9.2 million people in the United States. “Most everyone has heard of gout, a painful condition affecting around 4 percent of Americans caused by the accumulation of uric acid crystals in the joints,” says David Perlmutter, MD, neurologist, and author of Drop Acid. “And truly, this is pretty much the only context in which uric acid levels have traditionally been discussed.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
marthastewart.com

The Best Foods to Eat If You Have Heart Disease

No matter how hectic our lives get, our health—specifically, our heart health—should always be a top priority. After all, we know that smoke-free, active lifestyle is the ticket to keeping our tickers working properly and to lowering heart disease profiles. However, if you already have cardiovascular disease, you are likely doing whatever you can to manage it. You might be having ongoing conversations with your cardiologist, taking medication, exercising safely, and re-thinking your diet. If you're not, we can help with that last point: In addition to maintaining a balanced lifestyle, introducing a few disease-fighting foods into the mix can also combat heart health problems, explain Alice H. Lichtenstein, D.Sc., FAHA, a senior scientist and director of the Cardiovascular Nutrition Team at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University in Boston (she also helped write the newest AHA Dietary Statement) and Bridgette Becker, a functional nutritionist, holistic health practitioner, and yoga instructor at The Ranch.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

You Should Be Taking This Vitamin For A Stronger Heart Over 50, According To Experts

As you age, leading a healthy life becomes even more important, especially for your heart—did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for women in the United States? “Age is considered an independent risk factor for coronary artery disease. As we age there is a higher risk for CAD, however with aging several other risk factors become more prevalent such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity and sedentary lifestyle.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although things like genetics and certain medications can certainly play a role, it is possible to reduce your likelihood of heart related health issues through prioritizing a balanced, fulfilling, nutrient-dense diet.
HEALTH
Fox News

The worst foods for heart health, according to experts

Hippocrates, the father of modern-day medicine once said, "Let food be thy medicine," recounts Nitin Bhatnagar, a holistic heart doctor and practicing cardiologist in Greenfield, Massachusetts. "I believe that if we do not treat food as medicine then we will one day eat medicine as food," he warns, adding that...
GREENFIELD, MA
studyfinds.org

5 Simple Ways To Lower High Blood Pressure, According To Scientists

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a major contributor to nearly 18 million lives lost each year. There are, of course, a number of blood pressure medications that patients turn to, but for people seeking out alternative treatments, there are also plenty of options available. Certain lifestyle changes...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

Here are 6 healthy tips to lower your high blood pressure

Since February is American Heart Month, it’s a great time to prioritize not only your emotional heart health but your physical heart health as well. Hypertension, or high blood pressure, can increase risk for developing cardiovascular conditions like stroke or heart disease. There is a genetic component to hypertension risk, but many of the factors that set you up to have high blood pressure can be modified through nutrition, exercise, and stress management.
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

You Can Begin Lowering Your Blood Pressure Today—Here Are Five Things to Commit to Right Now

Those with uncontrolled high blood pressure (hypertension) are more likely to experience complications like kidney failure, heart failure, heart attacks, strokes, and even death. And because people can suffer from this condition—without symptoms—for long periods of time, it can be a silent killer. Fortunately, there are things you can do right now (yes, today!) to commit to lowering your blood pressure, and most of them are quick and painless.
HEALTH
shefinds

Doctors Agree: These ‘Healthy’ Foods Could Be To Raising Your Heart Disease Risk

Did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC? Although things like genetics and medications can make your heart health worse, the best way to prevent heart disease is through a healthy lifestyle, encompassing a balanced, nutritious diet and regular exercise. Knowing what foods you should avoid is just as important as what foods you should be taking in. However, these days the market is so incredibly saturated with products that can be confusing or misleading. Knowing how to read nutrition facts and translate what they mean is essential for creating a healthy diet that promotes long term heart health. We asked Dr. David Sabgir, cardiologist, and founder of Walk With a Doc what foods you should look out for and how to shop with your health in mind.
HEALTH
Well+Good

Trying To Lower Your Blood Pressure? Here’s Where a Cardiologist Recommends You Start

When it comes to advice about lowering your blood pressure, barriers like class, race, genetics, disability, and food access can make blanket advice downright unreasonable. So, if you’re trying to figure out how to lower your blood pressure, you’re definitely not alone. Up to 47 percent of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). So, finding ways to manage it is important.
HEALTH

