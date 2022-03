Demand for food delivery remains high even as ongoing inflation and labor challenges put additional pressures on the channel that was never economically sound to begin with. Against this backdrop, businesses have been seeking out more labor-efficient ways to get food orders to consumers’ doors, and consumers have been looking for delivery options with lower fees. As such, companies promising robotic delivery, be it via sidewalk robot or via drone, have the opportunity to capture demand from restaurants, third-party aggregators and consumers alike.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO