Following Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine, American actor, screenwriter, and martial artist Steven Seagal has officially addressed the situation. During an interview with Fox News Digital on Monday (February 28th), Steven Seagal states that most people have friends and family in Russia, as well as Ukraine. “I look at both as one family and really believe it is an outside entity spending huge sums of money on propaganda. To provoke the two countries to be at odds with each other.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO