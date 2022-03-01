ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Hyundai to Stop Plant in Russia on March 1-5 Amid Supply Crunch, Ifax Says

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co will suspend its car assembly...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Russia to Seize Foreigners' Funds in Retaliation -RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will respond to the seizure of money of Russian citizens and companies abroad by seizing funds of foreigners and foreign companies in Russia, RIA news agency quoted Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the security council, as saying on Saturday. Moscow does not rule out nationalising the...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Fired on Foreign Ships Near Black Sea Port - Ukraine's Ministry

(Reuters) - Russia fired on two foreign ships near the Black Sea port of Pivdennyi on Friday, Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on its Facebook page. Russia fired on "Namura Queen" under Panama's flag and "Millennial Spirit" under Moldova's flag, the ministry said. The crew had been evacuated and taken to...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia's Putin pledges uninterrupted gas supplies as sanctions loom

MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Russia will continue uninterrupted natural gas supplies to world markets, President Vladimir Putin pledged on Tuesday, after Germany halted a key gas pipeline's certification over Moscow's troop deployment to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. On Monday Putin recognised Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Japan says it is ready to join U.S.-led sanctions on Russia

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan said on Tuesday it stood ready to join the United States and other G7 industrialised nations in slapping sanctions on Russia, should President Vladimir Putin order an invasion of Ukraine. The confirmation by the world’s No. 3 economy comes as the crisis in Europe worsens, with the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#St Petersburg#Vehicles#Reuters#Hyundai Motor Co#Interfax#South Korean#Moscow Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Reuters

Russian military ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace that his ministry was ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain on military issues, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a defence ministry statement. The statement was issued after talks between the ministers...
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy