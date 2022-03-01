ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Texas misses too many shooting opportunities during 68-61 loss to Baylor in Erwin Center farewell

By Joe Cook about 9 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sHZVp_0eS7pyD000
Will Gallagher/Inside Texas

During the course of the final men’s basketball game at the Frank Erwin Center, the No. 21 Texas Longhorns had plenty of shots against the No. 3 Baylor Bears. Chris Beard’s even lead by as much as five in the second half, and had the game tied with 6:21 left.

[Subscribe to Inside Texas today and get a FREE 7-day Plus trial!]

But in a night celebrating the history of the Erwin Center, the Longhorns could have built a new arena with as many bricks as they put up from behind the arc and during crunch time. Those shooting woes and 19-point nights from Bear guards James Akinjo and Adam Flagler sent the Drum out with a 68-61 Longhorn defeat.

“People don’t like to hear it, but basketball is a game of making shots,” Beard said postgame. “It really is. (Andrew) Jones, (Jase) Febres, and (Courtney) Ramey, they got some great looks. Think we were 7-for-27 or something like that with those three shooters, and that’s not going to get it done in March.”

The Longhorns fall to to 21-9 and 11-7 in Big 12 play. The season sweep-clinching defeat at the hands of Scott Drew’s program marks Texas’ 12th loss in the last 13 matchups with Baylor.

[BOX SCORE: Texas versus Baylor]

Texas was 4-for-23 from three-point distance on Monday. The first two Longhorn makes from three came via Febres and Marcus Carr within the first five minutes of the game. The third was also from Carr, but it came 5:27 into the second half with nine misses in between. Eight bricks occurred between that make and the next conversion, also from Carr, with under 10 seconds remaining and the game’s outcome already determined.

Baylor’s defense, physical and often effective, did surrender a number of open looks on the perimeter throughout the contest. Texas had looks from behind the arc available in the fast break and via regular half-court offense.

They rarely fell, and Texas, a team that shot 33 percent from three entering this game, ended up shooting 17 percent.

“From where I was sitting, at least 17 or 18 of those 23 were just shots we want to take every day, all day,” Beard said. “A couple of them weren’t bad shots.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hUKbi_0eS7pyD000
Will Gallagher/Inside Texas

That’s not their worst percentage of the year. The trough for three-point shooting came in the recent win versus TCU. Unlike on Monday, the Longhorns won that game.

Despite the poor outside shooting night, the game was tight for much of the second half. Texas exited halftime with a five-point lead, kept the Bears within striking distance for most of the half, and even knotted the score at 54 with 6:21 left.

A personal five-point run by Flagler just after that point was too difficult for the Longhorns to overcome. Ramey missed a three attempting to respond, Baylor collected the rebound, and Flagler made a layup on the other end. Texas’ next possession was fruitless, Baylor again collected the rebound, and the balls was dished to Flagler for an open three on the break.

“We put a lot of emphasis on the last five minutes of the game,” Flagler said. “We pride ourselves on bucking down and being a tough team.”

Flagler single-handedly fared better from behind the three-point line than the nine Longhorns who played with his 5-for-7 evening. In two games against Texas this year, the transfer from Presbyterian has 39 points on 15-of-25 shooting including 9-for-12 from three.

The personal 5-0 run was followed by an Akinjo jumper to make it 61-54 with 4:19 left. Neither team would score again until Akinjo hit two free throws at the 1:53 mark.

For the Longhorns, the lack of scoring during that late-game stretch wasn’t due to a lack of opportunities. Carr missed a three-pointer, then Christian Bishop turned it over after a Texas offensive board. The UT defense held on the ensuing possession, but couldn’t deliver on the other end. That failure on offense continued during the final minutes as the Longhorns missed eight-straight field goal attempts, many of them within close range.

Beard and the Longhorns have a term for those types of shots in or near the paint. On Monday, they liked that they could get the ball to that point, but just couldn’t advance to the next step of a converted field goal.

“I thought we got the ball around the basket a lot, and we just came up short,” Beard said. “We call those ‘finish’ shots, and we kept getting the ball stripped or blocked. Give Baylor credit.”

A physical game for most of the night, Texas was able to hold Baylor scoreless for over six minutes in the first half. The Longhorns struggled to capitalize as a result of the shooting effort, only building a seven-point lead.

Flagler and fellow starter Kendall Brown both tallied four personal fouls during the contest, but Texas couldn’t take advantage versus a short-handed Baylor, shooting only 9-of-15 at the stripe.

There were plenty of opportunities for the Longhorns to send the Erwin Center out with a win in the final men’s basketball game at the facility which opened in 1977.

Texas just missed most of them.

“Tonight, the shooting obviously sticks out,” Beard said. “The finishes stick out. But there’s other things that you’ve got to figure out. Credit Baylor.”

Texas closes out the regular season on Saturday versus the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (23-5, 12-3 Big 12).

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Reports: Duke makes special request for NCAA tournament

Duke is already thinking about where it’ll play its NCAA tournament games. The Blue Devils reportedly made a special request to honor coach Mike Krzyzewski on Wednesday. Duke requested to compete in the Midwest Regional, which is hosted in Chicago, according to multiple reports. That’s Krzyzewski’s home town, and it would allow him to coach there in his final NCAA tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Drew
Person
Marcus Carr
On3.com

Miami legend Edgerrin James facing warrant for his arrest

Edgerrin James, a Miami football legend and NFL Hall of Famer, now has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to a scheduled court date in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court...
NFL
On3.com

Mike Krzyzewski addresses role with Duke after retirement

Throughout this year, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has been asked the same question about his retirement: “What’s next?” He shared a glimpse of that answer on Thursday ahead of his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Krzyzewski said he doesn’t plan to stay around the Duke basketball...
DURHAM, NC
Times-Republican

Cyclone women can't slow Baylor in showdown

AMES — NaLyssa Smith scored 28 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds as No. 5 Baylor clinched at least a share of its 12th consecutive Big 12 regular-season title with an 87-62 win over No. 8 Iowa State on Monday night. Smith was the catalyst as the Bears...
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor Bears#Texas Longhorns#Point Shooting#The Frank Erwin Center#Bear
WTOP

No. 3 Baylor beats No. 21 Texas in Frank Erwin Center finale

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler and James Akinjo each scored 19 points to send No. 3 Baylor over No. 21 Texas 68-61 on Monday night, as the Bears spoiled the final Longhorns men’s game in the 45-year-old Frank Erwin Center. Flagler scored 16 in the second half...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Bears close out Texas with 68-61 victory

Ranked 3rd in the nation after a 10-point victory over Kansas, Baylor (25-5, 13-4) had a quick turnaround to take on an in-state rival in their final home game of the season. Forty-eight hours after an emotional win over the Jayhawks, the Bears closed the season and the doors on the Erwin Center in a 68-61 victory over the Texas Longhorns.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

Flagler, Akinjo lead No. 3 Baylor past No. 21 Texas 68-61

AUSTIN, Texas — Baylor spoiled Texas’ going-away party for the Longhorns’ old arena. Adam Flagler and James Akinjo each scored 19 points and No. 3 Baylor pulled away late for a tough 68-61 win over No. 21 Texas on Monday night, quieting a raucous sellout crowd of more than 16,000 in the final men’s basketball game at the 45-year-old Frank Erwin Center.
AUSTIN, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Longhorns Fall To Baylor In Closing Erwin Center Act

AUSTIN -- After 45 years of action at the Erwin Center, The Texas Longhorns entered their final game at the historic venue looking to end the era on a good note. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, that was unable to be, as the No. 3 ranked Baylor Bears used a late run to pull away from Chris Beard and his team 68-58.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star small forward to visit Ohio State basketball soon

It appears as though four-star 2023 small forward, Scotty Middleton, will be in visiting Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State campus soon. Out of Sunrise Christian in Wichita, Kansas, the 6-foot, 6-inch Middleton is ranked as the No. 10 shooting forward and 50th overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle. There does not seem to be a favorite to land Middleton’s services at this moment, but he’s been offered a scholarship by schools like Kansas, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Georgia, Penn State, and others.
WICHITA, KS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
50K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy