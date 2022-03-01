ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Vivo X80 series may launch in India in April: Report

By Sean
gizmochina.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report has just surfaced that reveals the possible timeline for the launch of the Vivo X80 series. Apparently, the upcoming smartphone lineup will launch in India sometime in April 2022. According to a MySmartPrice report, industry sources close to the matter have claimed that the X80 series...

www.gizmochina.com

