ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Business Ideas to Start Your Small Business in California

By CV Weekly
crescentavalleyweekly.com
 2 days ago

Starting a small business in California is an excellent idea as it is the most populous state with a significant market. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, California has the highest GDP of all states at $3.09 trillion, almost double that of the following state (Texas at $1.76...

www.crescentavalleyweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
Texas State
State
California State
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Government
Upworthy

CEO allegedly tells employees to 'go somewhere else' if they want to work from home, so they all quit

The pandemic has changed the dynamic of work environments, possibly for good. Many offices were initially forced to adapt to the pandemic and asked employees to work from home as a result. As the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic waned, businesses re-opened and many companies offered flexible options to employees in the wake of the health crisis. But, some companies have strictly demanded that employees return to the office. The pandemic has seen employees become more cognizant of their own rights, which has forced many companies and bosses to adapt. From better pay and benefits to providing a healthy work environment, companies are finally being made to work to keep their workforce. One employee claimed that their boss forced them to return to work from the office before instantly regretting it, according to Bored Panda.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fstoppers

Retired Area 51 Employee Gets Drunk in Vegas and Tells The Truth

After getting drunk in Las Vegas, a retired Area 51 employee makes some startling admissions. How long do you think it’ll be until he ‘mysteriously’ disappears?. If you needed any further proof about the shady practices at the world’s most infamous facility where alien technology is developed and tested, you’ve got it. Just listen to this story coming from a retired Area 51 employee who got too drunk for his own safety and started spilling some highly-sensitive beans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Essence

Report: Black Professionals Leaving The Workforce To Become Entrepreneurs

The Great Resignation era signals a long simmering issue that came to a boil over the last two years: Black people are looking for more out of their careers. Four million Americans quit their jobs in July 2021 and those numbers are continuing to rise. The Great Resignation era we’re in now signals a long simmering issue that came to a boil over the last two years: workers are looking for more out of their careers, particularly Black people.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Loans#Business Idea#Business Opportunities#Recruitment Agency#Tech Support#Private Security
US News and World Report

How Can You Get Credit for Paying Rent?

Credit bureaus don't automatically collect information about rent payments but will include this data on your credit reports if they receive it. While building credit by paying rent can take some effort, it is simple to do with rent reporting services and a little help from your landlord. Here's how to get credit for all of those rent payments.
HOUSE RENT
WPFO

'Be your own boss': Small business boom pushes through pandemic

WASHINGTON (TND) — The country is seeing a small-business boom and experts point to the pandemic for that. Americans are starting new businesses at a rapid pace. More than five million applications filed to start companies in 2021, a 53% jump from 2019, pre-pandemic. Axios found that a third of those were classified as "high-propensity applications,” which means they are new businesses and will likely create jobs.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Forbes

Tips On Getting Started With Computer Vision In Your Business

Pascal Bornet is a recognized global expert, thought leader and author in the field of Intelligent Automation. CDO at Aera Technology. Computer vision — “the eyes of the digital workforce” — is one of the four main components of intelligent automation, a collection of technologies that allow machines to automate and augment the work of white-collar professionals and knowledge workers. The other three components are language, thinking/learning and execution (the “glue” that connects the other components, connecting tasks into a pipeline and allowing the machine to interact with the physical world or with other software and hardware).
SOFTWARE
Middletown Press

Keep Your Small Business Competitive With the 3E Strategy

In a world of increasing competition, it can be difficult for a small business to make noise at a high enough volume to gain traction. Business gurus will tell you that you need to work yourself and your staff to the bone, never stop hustling and take any amount of money you can get in order to keep the lights on. They’re lying.
SMALL BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

How to Simplify and Streamline Your Small Business in 2022

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. In order to be successful as an entrepreneur, constantly evaluating and reevaluating your business processes to ensure that you're operating as efficiently as possible is paramount. When you run a small business, that reevaluation needs to happen on a consistent basis as you grow.
SMALL BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Bill Gurley Has Made a Fortune From VC Investing

To date, Bill Gurley has been one of the most polarizing figures in the investing world, and not just for being very tall at 6’9, but rather because he has been a part of so many historic IPOs. He’s known for his initial investment in Uber, but the analyst invested in many global companies before they went public. What is Bill Gurley’s net worth?
MARKETS
Salon

Flammable and deadly: America's unknown housing crisis speaks to larger problems

This article was originally published by Insider NJ in slightly different form, and appears here with revisions by the author. Used by permission. This past week, with President Biden's visit to New York and sit-down with Mayor Eric Adams, after the murder of two NYPD officers, the news coverage was all about the need to reduce street crime and the flow of illegal guns into America's urban neighborhoods. There was much said about the need for more aggressive policing to suppress street crime — and only passing references to addressing the underlying socioeconomic preconditions for violent lawlessness.
HOUSING

Comments / 0

Community Policy