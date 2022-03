During the first year of the pandemic, the rate of maternal mortality in the U.S. per 100,000 live births increased from 20.1 deaths in 2019 to 23.8 deaths in 2020. The new report, published on Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), uses the World Health Organization (WHO) definition of maternal mortality, which is defined, in part, as “the death of a woman while pregnant or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy.” Maternal mortality is a complex issue, but a relatively large share of pregnancy-related deaths (52% of them) occur postpartum, according to the Commonwealth Fund.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO