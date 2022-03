On Feb. 6, prominent LDS leader and speaker Brad Wilcox addressed several controversial topics in a youth fireside speech in the Alpine Utah Stake. Such topics included the priesthood ban on men of African descent, women’s roles, people who leave the Church and the claim that the LDS Church is the most correct religion on earth. In the subsequent barrage of social media reactions, many found his remarks to be, at best, insensitive and ignorant and, at worst, condescending and bigoted. Perhaps another reason for the explosion is that Wilcox has developed a widespread reputation throughout the Church for his compassionate and grace-centered framing of God and repentance in a religion that is highly centered upon works and rituals. Thus, many Latter-day Saints were confused at how such prejudicial and offensive remarks could possibly square with his welcoming and inclusive ecclesiastical mantle.

