Big tech grapples with Russian state media, propaganda

Russia’s Foreign Ministry threatened a “strong response” on Wednesday in retaliation to President Joe Biden’s new round of sanctions this week. Biden ordered new sanctions on Russia in response to Russia’s renewed invasion of Ukraine, which began on Monday. In a statement reported by the...
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
VLADIMIR Putin has flexed his military muscles today as Russia's army engaged in war games involving nuclear missiles close to the Ukrainian border. It comes as Western leaders gathered for crisis talks in the German city of Munich over fears the Russian president could order a military invasion of Ukraine at any time.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A Ukrainian mechanic said he tried to sink a Russian tycoon’s superyacht in Majorca, the largest island off the eastern coast of Spain, after seeing a video of Russia’s attack on Kyiv.
The satellite images showed a vast Russian convoy bogged down on the road to Kyiv. Military experts said the 17-mile column, which more than doubled in size overnight on Monday, was a sitting duck for Ukrainian artillery and drone strikes. About 20 miles from where it was last spotted, the Russian advance appeared to have hit a wall.
The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
Former speechwriters and communications experts for top elected officials and Cabinet secretaries weighed in on President Biden's first State of the Union address Tuesday evening, praising the president for his strong support of Ukraine amid Russia's multi-front invasion, but criticizing it for being lackluster and uninspiring. Biden's speech marked the...
A U.S. hacker, known by his alias P4x, has claimed responsibility for shutting down the internet in North Korea, Wired reported. Although the country is roughly the same size as the state of Mississippi, it has no more than a few dozen websites largely aimed at distributing state propaganda to the international audience.
SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Comments / 0