ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Big tech grapples with Russian state media, propaganda

By DAVID KLEPPER, AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Imperial Valley Press Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — As Russia's war in Ukraine plays out for the world on...

www.ivpressonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#State Media#Propaganda#Russian State#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Russia
Telegraph

How Russia's vast military convoy was ambushed on the road to Kyiv

The satellite images showed a vast Russian convoy bogged down on the road to Kyiv. Military experts said the 17-mile column, which more than doubled in size overnight on Monday, was a sitting duck for Ukrainian artillery and drone strikes. About 20 miles from where it was last spotted, the Russian advance appeared to have hit a wall.
MILITARY
Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
POLITICS
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy