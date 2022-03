A California man who is reportedly transient has been arrested and charged with the murder, rape and sodomising of a 20-year-old woman. According to a press release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department, Mikilo Morgan Rawls, 37, was arrested in connection with the assault and death of of Emma Roark, 20. According to the Associated Press, the woman was reported missing on 27 January, 2022, but police did not begin searching for the woman until 48 hours later, a fact that has angered Ms Roark's family. The woman's body was located four days later on 1 February near a...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 18 DAYS AGO