ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

This Neon Green Spirit Is One of the Best Things I Drank Last Month

By Tyler Chin
Gear Patrol
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery month, a huge amount of booze comes across our desks — beer, wine and a whole lot of whiskey. We taste it all, and we only share the best of the best. This month: Mountain Dew's Baja Blast, some juicy hard kombucha and more. Facia Brutto Centerbe....

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

McDonald's brings back a fan-favorite pie flavor after 5 years. What to know

McDonald's is known for its baked apple pie, but the fast-food giant regularly experiments with other tasty pastries -- like its Pumpkin and Creme Pie, which resurfaced for Thanksgiving, and the vanilla-custard Holiday Pie, which comes out around Christmas. Now McDonald's has brought back a dessert that's been off the...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Cheap Bourbons You Should Always Buy

Whether you drink it neat, on the rocks, or in a sophisticated Manhattan, bourbon is one of the most American drinks you can swig. In fact, whiskey needs to be made in America to count as bourbon. Bourbon also needs to contain at least 51% corn and spend time aging in new charred oak barrels. Making this type of booze is an art. Depending on the maker, you'll most likely detect perceptible hints of caramel, cinnamon, nutmeg, grain, wood, or flower (via The Whiskey Guide). The strength of the bourbon really depends on the exact aging process. According to Difford's Guide, there's no minimum aging requirement for bourbon, unless you want to call your bourbon a "straight" whiskey, in which case it needs to age for a minimum of two years in an oak cask.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

40 Best Beers You Should Be Drinking

There is more to the art of drinking beer than tipping back a cold one to escape your inhibitions and blow off some steam. The practice of drinking beer is one that has forged societies across millennia, from the building of the pyramids in Egypt to the global proliferation of public houses that remain ubiquitous today.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Hawaii State
shefinds

Why You Should Never Eat A McDonald’s Apple Pie Again—Ew!

From its crispy, cinnamon-drizzled outer layer to its warm and sweet, crushed-apple-filled inside, it’s no wonder why McDonald’s Baked Hot Apple Pie has been a popular mainstay on its international menus for years. The item, a baked miniature pastry, comes in a compact box and is one of the most iconic Dollar Menu foods the chain has.
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Soda recall: Pieces of glass might be floating in this soda, so don’t drink it

Drink recalls aren’t uncommon, as we’ve seen a few notable soda and drink recalls in the past few months. Contamination with foreign substances can lead to such recalls. Pieces of glass or metal can end up in the drinks during production. As a result, the manufacturer will recall entire batches out of an abundance of caution. That’s exactly what happened with Loblaw Companies this week. The firm issued a recall for the PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda.
DRINKS
SPY

The Best Blended Whiskey (By Region) To Drink Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Blended American Whiskey Blended Scotch Blended Irish Whiskey Blended Canadian Whisky When most people think about drinking whiskey, the usual suspects come to mind — bourbon, single malt scotch or rye. But the whiskey that most people actually drink, here and all around the world, is blended whiskey. So what does this designation actually mean? Well, it really depends on where the whiskey is being made, because blends are defined differently based on the country in...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Of The Best#Bright Green#Neon#Amber Ale#Food Drink#Beverages#Chartreuse#Canadian
The Kitchn

I Tried the Entire Lineup of New Ice Cream from Breyers, Klondike, Magnum, and Talenti — Here’s My Honest Review

There are two types of people in this world: Those who eat ice cream all year round, and those who only eat ice cream in the summer. (And then there’s our News & Culture Editor, Ni’Kesia, who doesn’t eat it all — as I’m sure you suspect, we are no longer on speaking terms.) I, however, am the former, so when I got the opportunity to try the entire lineup of new frozen treats from Unilever it was a no brainer!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Cold Stone Just Brought Back This Colorful Flavor For St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day, celebrated on March 17, is a holiday that commemorates the death of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland (via History). It is a day full of many traditions, like wearing green and eating corned beef and cabbage, and now Cold Stone Creamery is bringing back another popular way to celebrate the holiday . The chain has just announced they will be bringing their fan-favorite Lucky Charms Ice Cream back to the menu for the second year in the role, so fans of this sweet cereal will be able to add enjoying this specialty flavor to their list of St. Patrick's Day traditions.
FOOD & DRINKS
OCRegister

Best thing I ate: The ideal Ethiopian bread in Anaheim

I do not pretend to be an expert on Ethiopian or Eritrean cuisine, but I have eaten at enough restaurants over the years to understand this: The injera always makes or breaks the meal. I also know this: The injera at Beteseb in Anaheim is the best I’ve ever tasted — far more intriguing and delicious than anything I ever encountered at any of the restaurants in L.A.’s long-thriving Little Ethiopia. So, too, the doro wot, but more on that in a second.
ANAHEIM, CA
Time Out Global

The best things to do in Wood Green, picked by a cool local

Picked by Shazia Saleem, owner of independent sustainable fashion boutique Pop London. ‘This pub is opposite Alexandra Palace station. It’s got a really chill atmosphere, perfect for having a nice quiet drink. Wood Green has a really varied demographic so there’s always a nice mix of people in there: younger, older, professionals, everyone.’
LIFESTYLE
Gear Patrol

All the Coolest Home and Design Releases We Found in February 2022

And in a blink of an eye, February is over. At least it came and went with a plethora of excellent home releases. Some were hot in the literal sense, like Fly By Jing's hot pot kit, and some were hot in the awesome-ness sense, like the Bodega x Helinox Natural Habitat Collection. Either way, everything here is worthy of being added to your cart — if they're still in stock, that is.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OCRegister

Best thing I ate: Finally, a proper cheese enchilada

For several years now I’ve been on a quest to find the best enchiladas in Orange County. Although that research is far from finished, I’m making progress. Here’s proof: The cheese enchilada at La Chiquita Mexican Food in Santa Ana is perfect in every way. “Onions OK?”...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Gear Patrol

Buffalo Trace's Newest Bourbon Was Hand-Picked By a Country Star

For the second year in a row, Grammy winner Chris Stapleton and Buffalo Trace Distillery have teamed up to auction off bottles of limited-edition E.H. Taylor, Jr single-barrel bourbons for Stapleton's charity Outlaw State of Kind. And unlike last year, Stapleton actually hand-picked the barrel used for the limited release.
DRINKS
WALA-TV FOX10

Shamrock Shakes are back at McDonald’s

(CNN) - St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and McDonald’s is getting ready by officially bringing back the Shamrock Shake. Starting Monday, McDonald’s will serve its classic dessert and its Oreo-flavored counterpart, the Shamrock McFlurry. The longtime favorite Shamrock Shake, first sold in 1970, is...
RESTAURANTS
Austin 360

Exclusive: One of South Austin's best food trailers is closing, but its spirit lives on

Luke Bibby will close his popular Luke’s Inside Out eatery after brunch service Sunday, bringing to an end an 11-year run for the little fire engine-red trailer. In addition to serving comforting sandwiches, one of the city’s best burgers and chef-y daily specials like beef Wellington to patrons of the adjacent Gibson Bar and denizens of the Zilker neighborhood, the food trailer also provided belly laughs and groovy vibes.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy