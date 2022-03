The best way to make your fashion habit sustainable is to simply wear clothes that already exist, whether they are found in your closet, a secondhand store, rented, or anywhere in between. But whenever you do purchase new clothing or shoes, we recommend shopping from sustainable and circular fashion companies that have their own recycling programs. That way, when your clothing wears out, you can send it back to the brand, and trust that it will stay out of the landfill, and instead be recycled into something new.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO