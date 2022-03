I love breakfast, and when I have guests visiting, I will often make something special in the morning. My oven pancakes are perfect because they are sweet and delicious and so much easier than traditional pancakes. There is no standing over a stove, watching, flipping, and then trying to keep everything warm. My oven pancakes cook up fluffy and are all done at the same time. Just slice into squares and serve. You can even add blueberries, bananas or chocolate chips on top or divide them into sections, so everyone gets what they want. Either way, this easy dish is delicious and will keep you from hovering over the stove!

