Full moons provide powerful lunar energy that assists us in cleansing areas of our lives that need it most. Under the full moon, take stock of your life and examine the areas where you can make adjustments, clear the air, and rid yourself of anything that may be holding you back. This could include bad habits or toxic patterns you've noticed happening time and time again in your life. When we intentionally work through these shadowy areas of our lives, we are able to rid ourselves of negative energy and can create space for newness, rebirth, and growth. And with each zodiac sign, the full-moon energy can be targeted to specific areas of our lives, depending on what the sign rules. For example, Virgo rules work, so if you're trying to have a more structured routine in your life, you can set the intention to shed any scatterbrained behavior under the full moon in that zodiac sign.

ASTRONOMY ・ 22 HOURS AGO