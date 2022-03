Consumer prices rose at the fastest annual rate in more than 40 years in February, according to Labor Department data released Thursday. Inflation steamed ahead for yet another month, pushing the cost of living even higher after more than a year of accelerating price growth. While the burst of inflation began with a small group of goods hit by specific supply shortages, rapid price growth has spread to basic necessities such as food, energy and shelter.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO