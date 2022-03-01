ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costs quickly adding up for wedding participant

Cover picture for the articleI couldn’t be happier for my friends who are embarking on the next chapter of their lives with their partners, but I’m becoming increasingly anxious about their bachelorette parties. When did the bachelorette party become such a big production? While I have attended my fair share, I think they are getting...

