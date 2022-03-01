ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landscaping Tips for Instant Curb Appeal

APG of Wisconsin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) One of the best ways to achieve instant curb appeal, according to the experts, is to effectively layer shrubs,...

www.apg-wi.com

Food Network

12 Beginner Gardening Mistakes to Avoid for a Successful Planting Season

Becoming a successful gardener comes with trial and error. It’s a learn-as-you-go craft that takes more than putting seeds in the ground. Although gardening is fairly easy and fun to do, novice and veterans alike can easily make gardening errors, especially when just starting out. The good news is...
GARDENING
veranda.com

These are the 10 Best Flowering Trees for Your Garden

A well-planned garden includes layers of color and texture and overflows with annuals, perennials, and shrubs. But flowering trees are the showpiece of any landscape, no matter what the season. They offer shade, provide structure to your garden’s design, and serve as a focal point or a backdrop in mixed borders. Flowering trees also attract pollinators, like bees and butterflies, as well as birds to your garden. In addition, many flowering trees burst into bloom in late winter or early spring, precisely when you don’t think you can stand one more dreary day.
GARDENING
Hello Magazine

5 simple gardening jobs you can do now before spring

Spring is just around the corner, and while the UK has still been experiencing snow and storms in recent weeks, it will soon be time to get back out in the garden once again. But how can you prepare your garden for spring, and what jobs should you focus on now to ensure your garden is in full bloom by the time the warmer weather arrives?
GARDENING
thespruce.com

9 Hosta Garden Design Ideas to Bring Your Yard to Life

Perhaps no garden plant is as easy to grow, prolific, and versatile as the hosta. Available in thousands of varieties, it has an enormous range of sizes, shapes, colors, and textures. It's one of the most popular choices for shade gardens, although many hosta varieties can tolerate full sun. It's not surprising that many gardeners have multiple hostas in their landscapes, and the creation of an entire hosta garden is a popular design choice.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

9 Inspiring Garden Décor Ideas

Garden design goes beyond the plants. Try some of these garden décor ideas for an original outdoor space. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
Telegraph

The best time to repair bare patches in a garden lawn

We can all be a little impatient when it comes to “sorting out” the lawn and want to get seed on the ground as soon as possible. But there is an optimum time when conditions are right for grass seed to germinate and grow – which isn’t until the soil temperature warms up in a couple of months’ time.
GARDENING
countryliving.com

15 Best Indoor Plants to Spruce Up Your Living Space

If you're looking to add a little color and life to your living space—and who isn't these days—then you've come to the right part of the internet. We've rounded up our 15 favorite plants, some that you've heard of and some that you definitely haven't, to spruce up your living space.
GARDENING
UPMATTERS

Best hydrangea wreath

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hydrangeas are one of the most popular choices of flowers to decorate a wreath with. They are large and colorful, and they’re suitable for every season. Because of this, it is easy to find hydrangea wreaths online for each season of the year.
GARDENING
WTVQ

UK to help landowners replace Bradford pear trees 

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) (PRESS RELEASE) — Bradford pear trees are popular landscape trees, commonly planted in yards throughout Kentucky. A distant cousin of culinary pears, Bradford is a flowering pear, one cultivar of the callery pear species. While beautiful when they flower, they are also a curse with the smell of blooms likened to “dead fish,” and its offspring, invasive callery pear, a growing epidemic in old fields and roadsides.
LEXINGTON, KY
SheKnows

Target's Collection Of Easter Wreaths Are The Easiest Way To Give Your Home a Spring Makeover

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When we think of spring, we like to imagine garden beds full of daffodils, tulips, and crocus, blue sunny skies, and maybe a marshmallow puff of a cloud floating by on a gentle, warm breeze. In reality, by the time Easter gets here it’s usually still muddy, gray, cold, and cloudy. Luckily, even if nature isn’t cooperating with the dream in your head, Target is. They have a bunch of new Easter wreaths...
SHOPPING
The Daily News Online

Master Gardener: Create an edible landscape

Are you thinking about starting a vegetable garden this year or just looking to expand what you have?. We typically keep our vegetable gardens in raised beds or in one separate area. Fruit trees and shrubs tend to be relegated to the backyard. If you grow strawberries, you probably have...
BATAVIA, NY
Mountain Times

Forcing Spring Bulbs

By Bonnie Kirn Donahue Watching the first flowering bulbs appear from the thawing ground in spring is one of my favorite times of the year. Luckily we don’t have to wait all winter to have spring blooms. A great way […] Read More The post Forcing Spring Bulbs appeared first on The Mountain Times.
GARDENING
countryliving.com

What to do in the garden in March: Your 10-point spring checklist

March is the month where we say goodbye to winter and hello spring. With the clocks going forward on the 27th and daylight increasing, March is a busy time for gardeners with lots of planting, sowing and growing to be done. Whether it’s the vibrant trumpets of sounding daffodils, or...
GARDENING
WGN TV

Best lawn dethatcher

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you want to keep your lawn looking healthy, dethatching is a must. A small layer of thatch in your yard can be beneficial. Still, when you have 3/4 inch of thatch or more, it can reduce the amount of oxygen your grass gets, leading to slow-growing, unhealthy grass.
LIFESTYLE
NEWS10 ABC

Best lighted Christmas wreath

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Few things usher in the holiday season quite like a festive Christmas wreath covered in lights. These ring-shaped ornaments are traditionally crafted from real evergreen branches, but if you want a beautiful wreath you can use year after year, an artificial Christmas wreath may be the product for you.
LIFESTYLE
BHG

No-Dig Gardening Can Fix Even the Worst Soil—Here's How

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. In January 2021, I moved to a new home with my family. It's fair to describe it as a garden with a house attached (a small house with a big yard), which felt like a dream come true for us. Fortunately, the house itself was move-in ready. However, the yard had years of deferred maintenance. Weeds and an abandoned lawn grew in soil that could best be compared to concrete. Yet, for me, it was a blank slate I couldn't wait to bring to life, all without digging. Instead of bashing the soil to bits with a tiller or trowel, I let nature do the work. Besides saving my back, the perks of no-dig gardening include far fewer weeds to pull, and a much healthier garden. Here's how it works, and why you should give it a try in your own yard.
GARDENING

