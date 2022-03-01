ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Tips to Add Farmhouse-Style Elements to Your Home Design

APG of Wisconsin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) When it comes to home design, farmhouse style represents a total intersection of beauty and practicality, making it no surprise that many are embracing this traditional look today. Whatever architectural style your...

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Martha Stewart’s Home Exterior Might Make You Fall in Love with this Unexpected Color

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to exterior paint color, many people opt for a classic, neutral shade. All-white exteriors are favored by many — including HGTV’s Breegan Jane — while painting your exterior “greige” may help sell a home faster. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t think outside the box, just as Martha Stewart does fairly often. And when it comes to home design and what looks good, she certainly knows a thing or two.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Elements#Farmhouse
BobVila

How to Pick a Front Door Color

Choosing a front door color is more challenging than it sounds because the front door is one of the first things visitors notice about a home. There’s a lot riding on your color choice. It’s also no easy feat to settle on a hue that complements your home’s architecture, exterior paint color, and landscaping, and also harmonizes with your personal style. The easy thing to do is pick a safe, neutral color that no one notices—right?
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This farmhouse style tiny home is outfitted with solar panels and rainwater collection for off-grid living

This off-grid tiny home on wheels finds space through simplicity with an open-plan interior that’s entirely paneled in wood. Portuguese carpentry and architecture studio Madeiguincho is known for its catalog of tiny homes, treehouses, interior furnishings, and sculpture work. The team’s latest off-grid tiny home is built atop four wheels that allow residents to take the house with them everywhere they go.
HOME & GARDEN
People

All the Best Amazon Furniture Deals This Weekend — Including Bar Stools for $234 Less

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're looking to do a bit of furniture shopping during this long weekend, you won't have to look much further than Amazon. The online retailer just dropped hundreds of deals on furniture — up to 62 percent off — and prices are as low as $19.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
thespruce.com

18 White Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Pop

White kitchens are well-loved for a reason: they’re bright and airy, making even the smallest galley-style kitchen feel more open. The monochromatic approach is a great way to foster a sense of cohesion—but adding a stand-out backsplash might offer a bit more visual interest. Whether you’re hoping to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

An Interior Designer’s Gorgeous Townhome Is a Perfect Example of Eclectic Maximalism

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Beth Diana Smith is the CEO and Principal Designer of Beth Diana Smith Interior Design, and she actually found the townhouse she’s owned since 2003 thanks to a former coworker. “She knew I was in the market and called me one Saturday morning with great news: She was in the process of buying a newly built townhome and the deal for two of the other units had just fallen through,” Beth begins. “I raced over and met the builder. I loved that it was a new build and it was the best property that I had viewed at the time that was in my price range. The rest is history. I love that I have an attached garage, which is amazing during bad weather and when I need to lug packages. I also have a room for an office, a powder room for guests, and a bonus room behind my garage that I’m planning to finally do something with this year after it’s spent the last few years as storage.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

This Erin Napier-Approved Pillow Costs Just Under $50 at Pottery Barn

Home Town star Erin Napier’s latest Instagram post has fans scrambling to purchase a certain pièce de résistance seen in her home: a $49.50 reversible pillow from Pottery Barn. Posted by Napier on March 1st, the photo shows her husband and fellow Home Town star, Ben, crashing on a couch—as one does after a busy day—clutching the Dara Velvet Pillow Cover. The 100% cotton pillow costs features a floral motif that was inspired by an antique rug—and, best of all, it’s *technically* two pillows for the price of one given that it’s reversible. (You can buy it here!)
LIFESTYLE
WISH-TV

Tips to clean, organize your home ahead of spring

It’s that time of year! We want to refresh and reset our home and quite often, we never know where to begin! Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French joined us today with some smart ideas to help you easily get your home in order!. Clean air in your home.
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

Design tricks to make your home happier! Pick only six colours, ditch the toaster — and don’t bother plumping cushions. Just some of the tips a top interiors guru says can boost your mood

This may sound strange coming from someone who edited ELLE Decoration magazine for 13 years, but I don’t care what colour you paint your walls or which wallpaper you choose. What I do care about, though, is that you love it — in other words, that your home makes you feel relaxed and happy. The good news is that even according to Instagram, ‘Designing for Happiness’ is one of this year’s top interiors trends.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

24 Fabulous Vintage Living Room Ideas

Ask someone what "vintage style" entails, and you will likely hear a wide variety of definitions and time periods cited. Here, when highlighting some of our favorite vintage style living rooms, we are focusing on spaces that remind us of the the 1950s through '70s—think midcentury modern pieces, vibrant hues, and funky shapes. Keep reading to see our favorite living rooms that will have you wanting to incorporate a MCM coffee table or marigold sofa into your home, too.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Closet Curtains to Bring Order to the Chaos

Doors are the most unappealing part of the closet but they seem inevitable. Closet curtains, rather than doors, are an attractive option for hiding closet clutter. They provide a more sophisticated look, save space, and are easy to change if you decide that you want to try something new. Further,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
ABC 4

How to make your flooring foundational to your home and its design

Flooring is foundational to any home. In the past, not much thought was given to flooring, only that it needed to last at least 30 years. Today, it is still foundational, but too the whole home design as well. Once you add a the right flooring, it brings the whole design together.
PAYSON, UT
West Hawaii Today

Style at Home: Transform your home with wonderful wood furniture

One thing I have learned on my design journey these past years is that there is most often no “right” answer when it comes to home decor. Sure, there are guidelines for color, scale, pattern mixing and more, and it is tempting to create a rule or norm for designing a home.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy