Another new form of destructive wiper malware has been identified after it was used in attacks against Ukrainian organisations before and during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Researchers at cybesecurity company ESET have detailed malware they've named IsaacWiper, which was used in an attack against a Ukrainian government network just before Russia sent troops into Ukraine. A new version of the malware was launched in additional attacks the next day.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO