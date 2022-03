(AP) — The Pac-12's women's basketball tournament tips off Wednesday with four games at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The top four seeds await the winners of those initial four games. Reigning national champion Stanford is the No. 1 seed followed by No. 2 Oregon, No. 3 Washington State and No. 4 Arizona, the team the Cardinal beat to win the national title in 2021. Stanford and Arizona would meet in a semifinal Friday night if each advances. The Pac-12 has sent six teams to the NCAA Tournament in each of the past four seasons.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 17 HOURS AGO