NEWPORT—Nine men graduated from an addiction program Friday at the Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church, and are now advancing to the next stages in their recovery. They are not to be considered out early, but have instead earned their place back in society through layers of hard work, proven sobriety and a commitment to improving themselves, by way of a new recovery system in the county jail, known as the Tennessee Jail Chemical Addiction Program, or JCAP, which started last summer.

NEWPORT, TN ・ 11 DAYS AGO