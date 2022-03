A new Stardew Valley mod adds viral cat stars – Jean and Jorts – to the game and players are very excited. Jean and Jorts are a pair of its that came to fame via an Am I The Asshole (AITA) thread on Reddit. The two cats caused some bother in the workplace thanks to their adorably cute (if dimwitted at times) antics. The whole Reddit thread explains just why they became such viral stars – in short, they’re quite the characters and the twists and turns have to be read to be believed.

PETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO