ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon GO Cubone Spotlight Hour: Can Cubone Be Shiny?

By Noah Nelson
attackofthefanboy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow is the best time to be a Pokemon Go fan with all of the content that has been and is coming. With the Tour: Johto weekend over, now it is time to move onto a brand new season of Pokemon Go and a new month of Spotlight Hours. March has...

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Will Add Alolan Pokemon This Week

Pokemon Go will launch a new generation of Pokemon into its game this week. The Pokemon Company announced that Pokemon originally seen from Pokemon Sun and Moon will appear in Pokemon Go starting on March 1, 2022. The new Pokemon will be preceded by a mass outbreak of Alolan Exeggutor, one of several Alolan variants added to Pokemon Go back in 2016 and 2017 to celebrate the launch of Pokemon Sun and Moon. Niantic didn't state which Pokemon would be added to Pokemon Go first, but they did confirm that the next "Season" of in-game events would focus on the Alola region. March 1st will kick off the Season of Alola, the next in-game season featuring events with a specific theme. You can see the teaser trailer released by Pokemon Go below:
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Pokemon Cafe ReMix: Shiny Starly boost event, Bulbasaur gift, Deliveries

While many Pokemon fans have their attentions focused on possible Gen IX news or even Pokemon Unite updates, there’s one game in the franchise that received a flurry of updates this week ahead of Pokemon Day. That game is none other than Pokemon Cafe ReMix, the rebranded and revamped form of Pokemon Cafe Mix, a touch-based puzzle game available on the Nintendo Switch console as well as mobile platforms. With the Pokemon Day celebrations ongoing, players can enjoy a Shiny Starly boost event, a free Bulbasaur gift bonus, as well as check out a new feature called Deliveries in Pokemon Cafe ReMix.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Mobile Device#Video Game#Transfer Candy#Storage Box#Incense
dbltap.com

Pokemon GO Raid Hours March 2022

Trainers are looking for when raid hours are throughout March 2022 in Pokemon GO. Featured Pokemon are appearing in raids all throughout March. Community Day is on March 13, and there are multiple raids surrounding that date. There are both five-star raids, mega raids, and raid hour events. Here are...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy