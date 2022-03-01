ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

vivo V23 5G Camera Performance Review: New Heights

By George Kamau
techweez.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVivo V23 5G launched in Kenya last week. This is the company’s first 5G smartphone in the country and brings a bevvy of new features including a colour changing back and improved photography. You can watch our unboxing and first impressions review above or here. Full review is...

techweez.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Honor Magic 4 Pro Is a Super Phone That Charges in 30 Minutes — And Yes, It’s Running Android

Click here to read the full article. Heading into Mobile World Congress 2022, there wasn’t a whole lot of buzz around new flagship caliber smartphones. In years past, these types of reveals have been few and far between at MWC, primarily because companies like Samsung and Apple now hold separate events on their own. But if there’s one smartphone we’re stoked about that was announced at MWC 2022, it has to be the Honor Magic 4 Pro. And why’s that? Well, for starters it features 100W wired charging that can juice its 4,800 mAh battery in 30 minutes. If that’s not...
CELL PHONES
epicstream.com

Samsung Galaxy S23 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features, Colors & Design: Upcoming Smartphone To Have 200-Megapixels Camera, 5G Support And 5000 mAh Battery?

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23. All eyes are now on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, which reportedly does not only has a pleasant look but is also equipped with striking features, making it a better option for tech enthusiasts. The South Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to launch its new smartphone in the world mobile market the soonest time possible.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Galaxy S22 reportedly the most pre-ordered Samsung phone ever

One day ahead of the official launch of its next-gen phone and tablet, Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 have officially received the most pre-orders of any previous Samsung smartphone and tablet. The S22 has more than doubled the pre-orders of the S21, with the big-screen,...
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review

Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 108MP, 12MP, 10MP, 10MP; 40MP. The Galaxy Note is back in a big way, even if not by name. Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra (starting at $1,199.99) exhibits all the hallmark features of the Note lineup, with a big build, powerful hardware, long battery life, and, of course, a built-in S Pen stylus. The new model performs better than the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from last year, as well as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (albeit slightly), and is an excellent choice if you want the most phone possible. That said, of the three Galaxy S22 models, the S22+ gets our top recommendation for delivering most of the same features as the Ultra at a lower price and in a more reasonably sized design.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vivo#Front Facing Camera#5g#Photography#Smartphone#Smart Phone#V23 5g#Time Lapse#Live Photo#Framing Lines#Watermark#Steadiface
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra display bug is already affecting select smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra reviews are in, and while they're mostly beaming, reports of bugs are also starting to come in, and they're understandably less positive. On Reddit, as well as Samsung's forums, people are reporting an easily-replicable display error that occurs when the display refresh rate and resolution settings are both set to high. When this happens, strange flickering lines can appear across the display or in patches, especially when watching media or using the fingerprint scanner.
CELL PHONES
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Which should you buy?

Samsung just launched its 2022 flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. With Apple already having the iPhone 13-series out for sale, there’s a pretty big reason to cross-shop these two device families against each other. Both are seen as the best phones for their respective platforms, both come with extensive ecosystems and both will have a large selection of cases and third-party accessories.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
GeekyGadgets

Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone leaked

The new Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone has been leaked, the handset will be made official at Mobile World Congress later this month. Poco will be unveiling the device at a press conference on the 28th of February, the leak has revealed a number of specifications on the handset and also some photos.
CELL PHONES
epicstream.com

iPad Air 5 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features & Design: Should You Upgrade Or Not? New Apple Tablet Rumored To Have 12-Megapixel Front Camera, 5G Support And Faster Processor

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming iPad Air 5. There is no denying that iPad Air 5 is among the much-awaited Apple products set to be dropped this year. The Cupertino-based company has remained mum about working on a new iPad air. However, speculations and leaks for the iPad Air 5 have been making rounds for quite some time already.
TECHNOLOGY
DIY Photography

Stop lusting after new gear – Your camera is probably better than you are

You’ll have to forgive this post coming just a couple of hours before Panasonic is set to announce the shiny new GH6 but with the gear lust I’ve seen in Micro Four Thirds groups lately, it actually seems like some pretty fortuitous timing. Photographer Mitchell Kanashkevich just posted a video about gear and how it doesn’t matter. And, yes, we’ve all heard that before, “the best camera is the one that’s with you”, etc. But this one actually comes with some pretty compelling backup.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Vivo V23: The Ultimate Selfie Phone

There's a lot to love about the Vivo V23. It performs well, has masses of space and memory to handle anything you throw at it, and a gorgeous camera system. It's carved out a niche of selfie and TikTok lovers—and if that’s your niche then this is simply the best smartphone you’ll find for creative freedom and an edge over everyone else.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Vivo V23e 5G launching in India next week

Vivo will be launching a new smartphone in India next week, the Vivo V23e 5G, the handset will apparently launch next Monday the 21st of February. The Vivo V23e smartphone was made official last November and now it is launching in India, the handset will be available in two colors in India, blue and gold.
RETAIL
GeekyGadgets

Vivo V23e 5G smartphone gets official

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India, the Vivo V23e 5G and the handset will retail for INR 25,990 which is about $350 at the current exchange rate. The handset comes with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display that comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.
RETAIL
BGR.com

ZTE Nubia Z40 Pro: The first Android with MagSafe-like charging

The iPhone isn’t the first smartphone to support wireless charging, but the iPhone 12 did introduce a compelling upgrade. Recent iPhones have a magnetic ring on the back that ensures the wireless charger stays attached to the phone. Apple calls it MagSafe, and it’s a smartphone charging feature unique to the iPhone. But now, the Nubia Z40 Pro that ZTE just unveiled ahead of MWC 2022 is the first Android phone to feature MagSafe-like charging.
CELL PHONES
Fstoppers

A Review of the New Panasonic Lumix GH6 Mirrorless Camera

The Panasonic GH6 is here, and it brings with it some significant upgrades and new features over the GH5. Check out what you can expect in this great video review. Coming to you from Gordon Laing, this great video review takes a look at the new Panasonic Lumix GH6 mirrorless camera. The GH6 comes with a variety of improvements and new features, including:
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G press shots leaked

We have been hearing various rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy A13 4G smartphone for some time and now some press shots of the handset have leaked. The press photos give us a look at the design of the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G and also confirm some of its specifications.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Moto G22 could come with OLED display, 90Hz refresh rate

Motorola, just a few days ago, introduced a flagship device, Moto Edge 30 Pro, in India. Now, the company seems to be working on a budget smartphone, Moto G22, that is making headlines these days. The details regarding the specifications and features of the smartphone have already started surfacing online.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Samsung Expert RAW app will soon support these older Galaxy phones

Samsung introduced the Expert RAW camera app with Galaxy S21 Ultra and added more capabilities to it with the Galaxy S22 series. The camera app has only been exclusive to these devices. If you're a Galaxy S21 or a Galaxy Z Fold 3 owner and want to take full advantage of the camera of your smartphone, you won't have to wait too long. According to Samsung, the Expert RAW camera app is headed to the older generation Galaxy devices soon.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy