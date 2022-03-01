ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckel and me: An odd couple

By Cal Thomas
Indiana Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs often happens among the political class in Washington, we met on television debating each other. I liked him immediately, despite our political and even religious differences. Bob Beckel and I became friends and eventually more than friends. Twenty years ago, after debating a long-forgotten subject on Fox News...

www.indianagazette.com

Comments / 0

Popculture

Bob Beckel, Fox News 'The Five' Host, Dead at 73

Bob Beckel, a longtime political analyst and former Fox News The Five host, has died. Beckel passed away earlier this month at the age of 73. A cause of death was not specified. News of Beckel's passing was first shared by his longtime friend, columnist Cal Thomas, who remembered Beckel as a "friend and spiritual brother" in a moving Facebook tribute.
CELEBRITIES
WTOP

Political commentator Bob Beckel dies at 73

Longtime political commentator Bob Beckel has died at the age of 73, according to multiple media reports. A cause of death for Beckel — who ran Walter Mondale’s unsuccessful 1984 presidential campaign — has not yet been released. In a Facebook post, collaborator Cal Thomas called Beckel...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
State
Washington State
The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ex-Fox News Host Bob Beckel Dies At 73; Ran Walter Mondale’s 1984 Presidential Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Former Fox News Channel host and long time political operative Bob Beckel has died at the age of 73. So far, his cause of death is not specified.  The passing of the man who ran Walter Mondale’s unsuccessful 1984 Presidential campaign was revealed by old friend Cal Thomas on social media Monday evening. FNC’s Sean Hannity also announced “dear friend” Beckel’s death on his primetime show Monday. After former Veep Mondale was soundly beaten by Ronald Reagan in a landslide, Democratic apparatchik Beckel put up his own lobbyist and consulting shingle. As well as becoming...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Al Gore
Person
Bob Beckel
Person
Jesus
#Republicans#Fox News Channel
Fox News

'The Five' remembers Bob Beckel: 'He really was made for television'

"The Five" paid tribute to Bob Beckel, one of the original co-hosts of the long-running Fox News program who passed away at age 73. "Bob was one of a kind, a political legend and a great friend to many of us at Fox and at this table. We will miss him dearly," Dana Perino told viewers on Tuesday.
CELEBRITIES
KICK AM 1530

Sam & Livy – An Odd Couple, An Enduring Love

Before I started hanging around with a group of folks who call themselves, "Twainiacs," (Cindy Lovell, Henry Sweets, Megan Rapp, Melissa Cummins, et al), my perception of Mark Twain was one of this acerbic, curmudgeonly, "pen dipped in hell" observer of the events of the day. But, after listening to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
