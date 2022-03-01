ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leicester boss Rodgers happy Vardy back for Burnley

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Vardy will see action for Leicester City tonight against Burnley. Vardy has been absent since December 28 with a hamstring injury but is set to return to the squad along with Ricardo Pereira, who sat out the Europa Conference League win over Randers. James Justin is around a...

www.tribalfootball.com

WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Timothy Castagne
Person
Jonny Evans
Person
Ryan Bertrand
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
James Justin
Absolute Chelsea

Simulated FA Cup Quarter Final Draw: Chelsea Handed Away Tie at Southampton, Avoid Man City & Liverpool

The FA Cup quarter final draw will take place on Thursday evening and Absolute Chelsea have simulated the outcome to see who Thomas Tuchel's side could face. Chelsea sealed their spot in the last eight following a 3-2 win at Championship side Luton Town on Wednesday night. Tuchel's side, who went behind after two minutes to a Reece Burke header, manage to hold the hosts to net a 78th minute winner through Romelu Lukaku to avoid an upset.
BBC

Burnley 0-2 Leicester: Sean Dyche reaction

Burnley boss Sean Dyche, speaking to BBC Sport: "I have to be careful not to be too critical. We stepped away from the mark to be fair. "We got a bit stronger in the second half but didn't ask enough questions. We didn't play with the tempo we had in the last seven or eight games.
KEYT

Burnley loses 2-0 to Leicester, stays in EPL relegation zone

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley has missed a chance to climb out of the Premier League’s relegation zone by losing 2-0 at home to Leicester. James Maddison and Jamie Vardy came off the bench to score second-half goals for the visitors at Turf Moor. A point would have lifted Burnley out of the bottom three and dropped Everton into it. Maddison and Vardy were introduced in the 72nd minute and they combined nine minutes later for Maddison’s opener. Vardy was playing his first game in two months after injury and headed in the second goal in the 90th.
#Tribal Football
BBC

Leicester subs help them ease past Burnley

After two fifth-place finishes for Leicester in the past two seasons, there has been a downturn this season. They have looked a soft touch at times at the back, with the gradual sapping of confidence taking away their attacking verve. They had shipped 25 goals in 11 games on the...
Daily Mail

History maker! Jamie Vardy BREAKS Ian Wright's record for most Premier League goals after the age of 30 as the Leicester talisman secured his 94th top-flight strike in the win over Burnley

Jamie Vardy has broken Arsenal legend Ian Wright's record for most Premier League goals after the age of 30 as he helped Leicester secure a 2-0 win over Burnley on Tuesday. The 35-year-old came off the bench with 20 minutes left at Turf Moor before scoring in the 90th minute to seal the Foxes their first league win of 2022.
BBC

Burnley v Leicester: Confirmed team news

Maxwell Cornet returns to the Burnley side after recovering from a foot injury. He takes the place of Jay Rodriguez. Charlie Taylor is also back, coming in at left-back in place of the injured Erik Pieters. The Clarets' only other change comes in midfield, where Ashley Westwood replaces Jack Cork.
The Independent

Jamie Vardy breaks Ian Wright record with goal against Burnley

Jamie Vardy has surpassed Ian Wright as the record scorer of Premier League goals after turning 30.Vardy’s last-minute finish secured a much-need 2-0 win for Leicester against Burnley on Tuesday.The game marked the striker’s return from more than two months out with injury, a period in which Brendan Rodgers’ side have largely struggled.The victory at Turf Moor was their first of 2022.The visitors had 22 shots on goal but looked set to endure a frustrating night before James Maddison broke the deadlock, converting an assist from fellow substitute Vardy eight minutes from time.The 35-year-old then added a goal of his...
SkySports

Southampton 3-1 West Ham: Armando Broja and James Ward-Prowse goals send Saints through to FA Cup quarter-finals

A wonderful solo goal from Armando Broja and a nerveless James Ward-Prowse penalty sent Southampton through to the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over West Ham. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are now unbeaten in their last 12 home matches and, despite the Saints boss making nine changes to his team, they produced a fine performance to progress.
SB Nation

Liverpool To Face Nottingham Forest Or Huddersfield Town In FA Cup Quarterfinals

Thursday evening’s FA Cup draw announced Liverpool would be traveling to a Championship side, dependent on their results this upcoming Monday. The Reds will face one of either Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. Both sides play their next round on 7th March, so our opponent will be truly decided that evening.
