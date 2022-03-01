ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Luton Town vs Chelsea Preview, prediction and odds

By David Nugent
soccertimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrediction and odds for the game: Luton (15/2) vs Chelsea (4/11) We are backing Chelsea half-time/full-time at odds of 11/10. On Wednesday night, Luton Town host Chelsea at Kenilworth Road in the fifth road of the FA Cup, in what could be a classic FA Cup tie. Luton Town....

www.soccertimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Simulated FA Cup Quarter Final Draw: Chelsea Handed Away Tie at Southampton, Avoid Man City & Liverpool

The FA Cup quarter final draw will take place on Thursday evening and Absolute Chelsea have simulated the outcome to see who Thomas Tuchel's side could face. Chelsea sealed their spot in the last eight following a 3-2 win at Championship side Luton Town on Wednesday night. Tuchel's side, who went behind after two minutes to a Reece Burke header, manage to hold the hosts to net a 78th minute winner through Romelu Lukaku to avoid an upset.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Cup Game#Fifa Club World Cup#The Premier League#Harrogate Town 4 0#The Fifa Club World Cup#Arsenal#Manchester United
SB Nation

Liverpool To Face Nottingham Forest Or Huddersfield Town In FA Cup Quarterfinals

Thursday evening’s FA Cup draw announced Liverpool would be traveling to a Championship side, dependent on their results this upcoming Monday. The Reds will face one of either Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. Both sides play their next round on 7th March, so our opponent will be truly decided that evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Peterborough vs Man City live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

Manchester City will look to keep their hopes of an historic treble alive as they travel to Championship strugglers Peterborough United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday evening.While the Premier League title and that elusive Champions League trophy are the main focuses for Pep Guardiola’s men this season, winning the FA Cup for the seventh time in the club’s history is also firmly on the agenda.Standing between City and a spot in the quarter-finals are a Peterborough side rooted to the bottom of the Championship table, eight points adrift of safety, without a league win since...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Wolves predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League

Jose Sa (GK) - Arguably the best goalkeeper in the division this season, although he didn't cover himself in glory by turning Alexandre Lacazette's shot into his own net against Arsenal. Max Kilman (CB) - A right-footed left centre-back, of which there aren't many on the planet. Conor Coady (CB)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Bromwich Albion fans featured on FA Cup stamp identified

Three women who appear on a new Royal Mail stamp celebrating 150 years of the FA Cup have been identified as "home and away" West Bromwich Albion supporters. The stamp shows the Baggies fans cheering their team in the 1968 final. Sylvia Collins said it featured friends Beryl, Molly and...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy