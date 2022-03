Similar to last season, the 2022 NHL® Gaming World Championship™ will consist of two separate tournaments with a Champion being crowned in both North America and Europe. Gamers will have the opportunity to play on one of four consoles through the Console Finals -- Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 -- following which, all game play will be on the PlayStation 5 console for the applicable Championship rounds. While tournament early rounds will be contested remotely, plans are being made to host both Championship events in-person.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO