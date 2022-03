Click here to read the full article. The Arizona Coyotes have hired Nick Sakiewicz, former commissioner of the National Lacrosse League, to be the club’s first chief business officer. Sakiewicz will lead the team’s sales and marketing efforts and will report to Coyotes president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez. The news comes just a few weeks after Sakiewicz stepped down from the NLL, which he lead for the past six years. “Whether he is overseeing sports franchises, developing financing plans or supervising the construction of world-class stadiums, Nick Sakiewicz is a uniquely talented individual with a diverse set of skills that make him...

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO