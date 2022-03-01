ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Asset manager abrdn posts 47% jump in 2021 profit as markets rise

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ZSTl_0eS6sUxY00

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - British asset manager abrdn (ABDN.L) reported a 47% rise in 2021 operating profit to 323 million pounds ($433.53 million), it said on Tuesday, helped by strong market performance and in line with analysts' estimates.

Assets under management and administration rose 1% to 542 billion pounds.

Asset managers and insurers have been reporting healthy results, buoyed by government and central bank stimulus to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We benefit from a strong capital position enabling us both to continue to invest in the business and return money to shareholders," chief executive Stephen Bird said in a statement, though he added that "geopolitical risk and inflation are

rising", pointing to uncertainty about the economic recovery.

Analysts in a company-supplied poll had forecast abrdn's operating profit at 318 million pounds and AUMA of 537 billion pounds.

The fund manager suffered net outflows of 6.2 billion pounds, against a forecast 6.1 billion.

Abrdn said it would pay a full-year dividend of 14.6 pence per share, in line with forecasts.

($1 = 0.7450 pounds)

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by John O'Donnell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
ETF Focus

4 Vanguard Bond ETFs For Every Market

In today's markets, the term "fixed income" has become something of a naughty word. As the Fed begins liftoff on its monetary policy tightening program next month, the yield curve has shifted significantly higher in anticipation, which has been bad news for bond investors. Of course, trends could reverse themselves later this year as recession risk rises, but there's little question that market sentiment remains quite negative for fixed income as it stands today.
MARKETS
The Independent

Aviva reveals plans to sell off Russian equity investments

Insurance giant Aviva has become the latest fund manager to slash its exposure to Russia as it revealed plans to sell off its Russian equity investments in response to the crisis in Ukraine.The group’s chief executive, Amanda Blanc, said it has “very minimal exposure”, with 0.1% – about £240 million – of its Aviva Investor funds in Russian equities.She said the group has decided to divest these holdings “as soon as we practically can”.It comes as pension schemes across the UK are looking at the levels of any direct or indirect holdings they have in their investment portfolios and taking...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Bird
NPR

The U.S. is considering a radical rethinking of the dollar for today's digital world

Since its establishment as the country's national currency, the dollar has undergone many updates and changes, but nothing compares to the proposal being debated today. The U.S. is gingerly considering whether to adopt a digital version of its currency, one better suited for today's increasingly cashless world, ushering in what could be one of the dollar's most fundamental transformations.
U.S. POLITICS
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asset Managers#Assets Under Management#Uk#British#Auma
TheStreet

Inflation Will Be Higher, More Fed Rate Hikes to Come: Goldman

Goldman Sachs has lifted its inflation estimate for this year and next. And as a result, it has lifted its estimate for the number of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes for 2023. As for inflation, “we are increasingly concerned about two main risks,” Goldman economists led by Jan Hatzius wrote in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Jose Cuervo parent firm Becle posts 72% surge in Q4 profit as sales jump

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican distiller Becle, the parent company of the popular Jose Cuervo tequila brand, on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net profit surged by nearly three-quarters, spurred by sales growth in all the regions where the company operates. Becle’s quarterly earnings jumped 72% to 1.6 billion pesos ($77 million), easily...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Asset managers freeze $3 bln in Russia funds in market turmoil

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Asset managers including France's Amundi (AMUN.PA) and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Britain's HSBC (HSBA.L) and Switzerland's Pictet have frozen Russia-focused equity funds totalling over $3 billion in assets, as markets seize up following sanctions on Russia. Russian assets have gone into freefall due to the crippling...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
Reuters

JPMorgan set to remove Russia from ESG bond indexes - source

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - JPMorgan is set to remove Russia from the environmental, social and governance (ESG) versions of its emerging market bond indexes, while it continues to review the country's ejection from its widely used emerging debt benchmarks. A source familiar with the bank told Reuters on Monday...
MARKETS
Reuters

South Africa's Amplats posts 160% rise in full year profit

HARARE (Reuters) -South Africa’s Anglo American Platinum Ltd (Amplats) on Monday reported an 160% jump in full-year profit, driven by higher prices and sales volumes. Its headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main measure of corporate profit in South Africa - rose to 300.42 rand ($19.93) for the year ended Dec. 31 from 115.54 rand a year ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

Brookfield Asset Management Considering Separation Of Asset Management Business

On February 10, 2022, Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s (NYSE: BAM, $56.44, Market Capitalization: $88.2 billion) CEO Bruce Flatt in a letter to shareholders, following the 4Q21 announcement, revealed that the company is considering options, including spinning off its asset management business into a separate public company. Post Separation, the asset management division will be a pure-play alternative investment firm that would generate revenues through the collection of management fees from institutional investors. On the other hand, BAM will focus on growing its newly launched reinsurance and investment operations through $50 billion (net of debts) directly owned assets across real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, credit, and private equity.
MARKETS
Reuters

JPMorgan: Shock to Russian GDP will be akin to 1998 crisis

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - JPMorgan said on Thursday it expected Russia’s economy to contract 35% in the second quarter and 7% in 2022 with the economy suffering an economic output decline comparable to the 1998 crisis. “A peak-to trough decline in Russian GDP is now expected at around...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Broyhill Asset Management - McKesson Corp: Change Hands At Half The Market's Valuation?

Shares of McKesson tacked on another 23% during the second half. The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter. Shares of McKesson tacked on another 23% during the second half. Even after gaining 44% for the full year, the stock still trades at a 50% discount to the market. Like our Dollar Tree investment, investor sentiment around McKesson languished for years as deflating generic drug prices compressed operating margins and the uncertainty of opioid litigation capped valuation multiples. But pricing has stabilized, a global opioid settlement appears imminent, and prescription trends are rapidly recovering at the same time vaccine-related revenues are accelerating.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

341K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy